News

Special Pokémon Snap TCG Cards Sell for Record High Prices

By
0
A young person from Pokémon Presents looks at Pokémon cards on a table.

A trio of special Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) cards, which were part of a photo contest for Pokémon Snap, just sold for record amounts.

As reported by Dicebreaker, the cards all feature images that players took in Pokémon Snap and submitted to a contest in 1999. The winners of that contest had their photos made into limited-edition Pokémon cards that were awarded to the winning contestants, making them ultra rare.

Related: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Probably Isn’t the Pokémon Alternative We Need

One of the cards, which featured Squirtle and of which there are only fifteen copies, sold for an incredible $73,200 on Goldin on Nov. 19, which is the highest price ever for the Pokémon. On the same day, a Charmander sold for $79,300. Those two were from the same Pokémon Snap contest. A third card, which was a Bulbasaur from a different Pokémon Snap contest, brought in $80,520.

While those numbers are impressive and in many cases record-setting for the Pokémon on the card, they’re far from the most expensive cards in the game. According to TCGplayer Infinite, a special Illustrator Pikachu sold to YouTuber Logan Paul for $5,275,000 in 2022. There’s been some debate over the actual price of that card, though, as the second-highest selling card was a special holographic Charizard that fetched $420,000 in 2022.

Released in 1999, Pokémon Snap was a spin-off game in the titular series that allowed players to take pictures of the world’s various creatures, in some cases while pelting them with a truly criminal number of apples. I have a lot of fond memories of the game, and I do remember hearing news of all the photo contests surrounding it, so it’s neat to see that piece of the past coming up again.

The Pokémon TCG is a collectible card game in which players build decks and battle against each other. An online version of the game is available for various platforms, including Android, iOS, and PC.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan
    0