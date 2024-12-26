SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (December 2024) [RELEASE]

Updated: December 26, 2024 Added a new code!

Bikini Bottom is under attack! Get all your favorite characters from the SpongeBob universe together and prepare your defenses against an uprise of underwater evil. There is a lot at stake in SpongeBob Tower Defense, so strategize carefully and don’t let the enemy destroy what’s dear to all of us.

Unlocking your favorite characters depends on your luck in the game’s gacha system. To get all the Gems, Coins, MagicConch, and Boosts you need for free, use the help of SpongeBob Tower Defense codes. If you can’t get enough of Roblox TD games, visit our Fazbear World Tower Defense codes article and check out all the freebies you can find there.

All SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes List

SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (Active)

XmasUnderDaSea: Use for x1 Double Gems Boost (60 minutes), x1 Double XP Boost (60 minutes), and x1 MagicConch (New)

SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no expired SpongeBob Tower Defense codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in SpongeBob Tower Defense

There are the steps you need to take to redeem your SpongeBob Tower Defense codes successfully:

Image by The Escapist

Launch SpongeBob Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on Codes in the menu on the left. Use the Enter Code Here field to input your code. Click on Redeem to get your free goodies.

How to Get More SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

If you plan to hunt for SpongeBob Tower Defense codes alone, you can follow the developer’s X profile (@WonderWorksRB) and join the Krabby Krew Roblox group. However, we suggest you save plenty of time by adding our article to your bookmarks and returning to it regularly. You can rely on us to always have our code list up-to-date with the newest code drops!

Why Are My SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

How careful are you when entering your SpongeBob Tower Defense codes into the redemption system? Codes are usually combinations of a bunch of words with uppercase and lowercase letters, so it’s best you copy them from our article rather than enter them manually.

If the copy/paste approach fails you, it likely means the code has been rendered invalid. Inform us about any expired codes so that we can update our list right away.

What Is SpongeBob Tower Defense?

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a well-made Roblox TD title that takes place under the sea in our beloved city of Bikini Bottom. You can unlock your dearest characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants universe by using Coins and Gems. Along the way, you can visit Mr. Krabs for any boosts you may need to improve your units. Choose whether you want to play a regular match, test your skills in Challenges, or join Raids with other players. Your goal is to strategically place your units and keep upgrading them so that the waves of enemies are vanquished before they reach your base.

