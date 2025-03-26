All Spring 2025 English Dubs Releasing on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll‘s dub lineup for Spring 2025 is here, which is great news for those who hate to choose between looking at a plate of food and reading anime subtitles.

This season’s offerings include some highly bankable returning franchises, such as My Hero Academia and Fire Force, a brand new Shonen Jump adaptation with a romantic twist, and fresh shows vying for your attention.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the new anime dubs announced for the streaming platform this Spring followed by continuing simulcasts, with key highlights in bold and spotlighted recommendations towards the end.

All New English Dubs Coming To Crunchyroll, Spring 2025

Mar. 28

Mar. 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister

Apr. 1

Once Upon A Witch’s Death

Apr. 2

The Beginning After The End

Apr. 3

WIND BREAKER , Season 2

, Season 2 The Brilliant Healer’s New Life In The Shadows

Apr. 4

Fire Force , Season 3

, Season 3 Bye Bye, Earth, Season 2

Apr. 5

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level , Season 2

, Season 2 To Be Hero X

Anne Shirley

Apr. 6

WITCH WATCH

The Gorilla God’s Go-To Girl

Apr. 7

Apr. 8

The Shiunji Family Children

Continuing Simulcast Anime Dubs On Crunchyroll, Spring 2025

Mar. 29

I Left My A-Rank Party To Help My Former Students Reach The Dungeon Depths!

Apr. 10

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of The New World, Season 2

Top Spring 2025 Anime Dub Recommendations

Out of the ‘big name’ titles this season, such as the third season of Fire Force and My Hero Academia spinoff Vigilantes, The Apothecary Diaries is the one I’d invest your time in if you’re short on it. Shonen and seinen shows that don’t skew heavily into action or gritty subject matter are few and far between. That makes this historical series about a young, female apothecary who solves medical mysteries in a fictional Chinese Imperial palace a rare, heartwarming gem. Its recent shared distribution to Netflix – where anime has a better chance at finding a broader audience – cements its growing popularity, which it thoroughly deserves.

Once Upon A Witch’s Death‘s central protagonist is called ‘Meg Raspberry,’ but don’t let that put you off. Meg is a teenage witch cursed to live just one more year after her seventeenth birthday. To try and save herself, she’s tasked by her teacher Faust, the Eternal Witch, with collecting a thousand tears of joy. That’s right: it’s a literal tearjerker. A unique premise, some Ghibli-esque character designs, and an oddly yassified owl familiar makes this look like a, er, hoot.

Solo Levelling fans might find a comparable substitute, meanwhile, in the anime adaptation of the hugely popular webtoon The Beginning After The End. In a classic ‘reborn as…’ setup, Arthur Leywin is a magic-using young boy with the memories of a deceased and ruthless adult king in the fantasy world of Dicathen. With new companions, he carves out a more loving existence, only to be drawn into the bitter conflicts of his previous life again. Imagine an isekai version of The Boss Baby and you’re in the right ballpark, expectation-wise.

Donghua and Chinese animation have been making waves in the international market for a few years now, especially, when it comes to TV, in the Boys Love genre. To Be Hero X is decidedly shonen, and has objectively the best trailer I’ve seen of the Spring 2025 anime lineup outside of this clever Japanese advert for the One Piece anime’s return. Switching seamlessly between neon-splattered 2D and 3D styles, it has a Spider-Verse meets Studio TRIGGER flavour; the latter is particuarly apt considering the show is set in a dimension where people use clothing as weaponry, reminscent of Kill La Kill. Link Clink‘s Li Haolin is in the director’s chair and all-star anime soundtracker Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack On Titan) is on music duties. Following previous series TO BE HERO and To Be Heroine, X is rolling out across Netflix and Prime Video as well as Crunchyroll.

Finally, the WITCH WATCH anime feels like it’s been a long time coming from the Shonen Jump stable, and after the disappointment of Sakamoto Days, it needs to hit well. Odd couple Nico, a teenage witch, and Morihito, a humanoid ogre she’s known since childhood, move in together following Nico’s graduation from magic school. ‘Assigned’ as her familiar/guard due to a historical deal between their families, Morihito must keep her powers under wraps, but Nico has romance and mischief on her mind instead. It’s DanDaDan through the heart-eyes prism of the magical girl genre, in essence. Following three-episode theatrical screenings, the WITCH WATCH anime streams on Netflix and Hulu in addition to Crunchyroll.

