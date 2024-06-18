Squid Game Season 2: Release Window, Cast, Plot & More

The Korean drama Squid Game premiered on Netflix in 2021, and quickly became one of the most watched shows on the streaming service. The global phenomenon has unsurprisingly been renewed for another season — so when can fans expect to see season 2?

When is Squid Game Season 2 Coming to Netflix?

The unexpected success of Squid Game season 1 clearly caught Netflix by surprise, as the streaming service was slow to renew the series. Once news of a second season was eventually dropped, details were vague, with the only clue as to a release date indicating that season 2 would drop sometime in 2024.

Fortunately, Netflix has now given viewers a bit more to work with, clarifying that Squid Game season 2 will be dropping in December 2024. Although there is still no precise date for when the new season will premiere, just knowing that the show is expected to return by the end of the year gives fans plenty to be excited about.

Who is in Squid Game Season 2?

Although Squid Game season 1 saw very few survivors by the conclusion of the brutal survival competition, there will be a few returning faces. The protagonist of the first season, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will be returning, as will the Salesman (Gong Yoo), the mysterious man in the suit who initially invited Gi-hun to play the game. Other returning cast members include Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the detective who infiltrated the game in season 1, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who led the staff running the game. It should also be noted that the Emmy-winning director of the first season, Hwang Dong-hyuk, will be back to direct and serve as the executive producer for the new season.

Squid Game season 2 will also feature a number of new players, which is no surprise considering the extremely low survival rate of those who choose to take part in the competition. Netflix has already confirmed some of the new cast members who will appear on the new season of the Korean show, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

What is Squid Game Season 2 About?

While very few details have been leaked as to what fans can expect from Squid Game season 2, the official trailer for the new season may offer a few clues. It appears that Gi-hun will stick to his mission statement at the end of the first season, in which he was determined to find out who is behind the games — and make them pay for their atrocities.

The Squid Game Season 2 trailer features Gi-hun with a newly dyed head of red hair returning to the game, and expressing his desire to find out how the bloody competition started, who is behind it, and how to stop it. The trailer suggests that the second season features a twist or two as well, with Gi-hun appearing to actually run the game at one point.

Squid Game Season 2 has already piqued the interest of fans, and rumors suggest that there is even more on the distant horizon. According to The Economic Times, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is already in talks with Netflix regarding the production of season 3, suggesting much more to come for fans of the world wide phenomenon.

Squid Game season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

