Squid Game’s Recruiter Is Even More Sadistic Than You Thought

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jan 2, 2025 10:35 pm

While he only played a minor role in the first season, the Recruiter is a fascinating character in Squid Game that got a lot more screen time in Season 2. Played by South Korean actor Gong Yoo, the Recruiter is a well-dressed, but incredibly creepy guy who clearly takes pleasure in the suffering of others.

The show is already stuffed with little, clever details you probably wouldn’t catch on a first watch, and this is just another one to add to the pile.

In the first episode of Squid Game Season 2, the Recruiter captures the two gangsters and forces them to play Russian Roulette. In the first round, he only adds one bullet to the revolver. However, if you look closely, you’ll see that it was actually a dummy round. As spotted by Reddit user F_R725, you can tell that the bullet is a dummy one because of the hole at the back of it. The bullet’s already been hit by the firing pin, creating that hole, which means that it’s been fired off before.

This means that there was no chance of the gun firing at all in the first round, and both men would’ve survived.

When the Recruiter tells them he’s going to make things a bit more exciting by adding more bullets to the revolver, we see that he adds only one live round, and three more dummy bullets. This means that their odds of death are only one in six.

Why’d the recruiter use dummy bullets in the Russian roulette scene?
byu/F_R725 insquidgame

Of course, assuming that this actually is a clever detail the showrunners added in and not just a prop team convenience, we can assume that the Recruiter did not want the game to end so quickly. He wanted to watch the gangsters panic and suffer for a little longer before one of them died. How awful.

Squid Game is now available to stream on Netflix.

