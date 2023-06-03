KOTOR 2 Restored Content DLC Canceled for Switch, Aspyr Offering Free Game

Port developer Aspyr has canceled the free Restored Content DLC that it promised for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords over a year ago when the KOTOR 2 Switch port was first announced. Aspyr gave no reason for why the free DLC was canceled or why it took so long to admit defeat on content that has already existed on PC for years, but it’s a pretty bad look for the company, especially since a lot of people bought KOTOR 2 on Switch specifically for the restored content. However, Aspyr is at least aware of how lousy the optics are on this, and it is now offering a choice of free Star Wars game to those who bought KOTOR 2 on Switch.

If you go to support.aspyr.com and submit proof of purchase for the game on Switch, you can request a game key for one of the following games for free:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords (Steam, where you can play the restored content)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (Switch)

Star Wars Episode I: Racer (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy (Switch)

Update on the Restored Content DLC pic.twitter.com/P0TQtJsgRc — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 3, 2023

For those who could use a refresher, the original release of KOTOR 2 from Obsidian Entertainment in 2004 was basically rushed to market for Christmas, resulting in a lot of unfinished content that lingered in the game’s code but was not actually implemented into the final product. However, in the ensuing years, modders were able to patch up, complete, and restore much of this content for the PC version. Thus, the Restored Content DLC on Switch was to offer “new crew dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending.” Now, none of that is coming.

Still, all things considered, offering a free extra game is probably the best way Aspyr could have handled this messy situation. Although, it is worth noting that, if Aspyr doesn’t even have the resources to complete free DLC for a KOTOR 2 port, it’s no wonder the developer had to be removed from developing the Knights of the Old Republic remake.