Star Wars Outlaws The Wreck Complete Quest Guide

The Wreck is one of the first major missions you’ll complete in Star Wars Outlaws. There are parts to this quest that can be extremely tricky if you don’t know what you’re doing, so here’s a look at the best way to complete this mission and move on.

How To Enter The Imperial Comms Station on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws

The first step to completing The Wreck will task you will enter the Imperial Comms Station and steal a Class Eleven Power Core. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get it done.

While facing the Imperial Compound head left around the mountain. You’ll need to swing across the gap using your equipment and then once you land head left again across the cliffside. Follow the cliffside to the top and then swing onto the roof of the compound.

How To Steal a Class Eleven Power Core in Star Wars Outlaws

Either blast your enemies, stay hidden or just run to the ladder that is on the left as you land. Descend this into the engineering room. Look through the window into the office and you can see the Class Eleven Power Core on the bench. Send Nix in to flick the lever and open the door so you can enter and collect your loot.

How to Reach the Shipwreck in Star Wars Outlaws

Now that you have the Power Core you must visit the Shipwreck and get things booted up and operational again. Here’s the best way to do just that.

Next to make things easier, on the left of the exit outside there is another door, open this and go through. Blast the power to the barrier which is right above the elevator then head on inside to get to the next floor. Take out the three officers then head to the panel to complete a slicing puzzle. Head across to another computer in a parallel position in the room and complete another slicing puzzle to disable the Compound’s security. Head back down the elevator and back into the engineering room where you can exit to the outside. Exit here and take out the guards without being seen. As you approach the courtyard full of guards you can see a vent on the ground that can be opened so you can progress underground and avoid battle. Exit the vent and climb the ladder nearby. Once on top, your best option is to run straight forward up on the roof until you reach the top bridge. Proceed across this bridge to the end where you’ll have a chance to jump off the roof back onto the ground outside of the Compound. Now successfully out simply call your Speeder and drive to the Shipwreck. Once you’ve reached the Shipwreck install the power core and shoot it with your blaster. (If you’re shooting and it isn’t working, try your other pistol) From here it should be a straightforward platforming puzzle using your blaster and climbing skills.

How to Restore Power To the Reactor in Star Wars Outlaws

After gaining your new mission objective enter the room to the right and you’ll see a place to descend down lower into the darkness. Follow the path sliding down as it crashes, then progress around to the other side of the reactor. Here you can descend lower. From the bottom, you can power the reactor. This will cause a ladder to fall which you can now climb. Climb to the top and access the computer. Once used, keep on climbing. Now it’s just a matter of following the platforming path to the bridge Once on the bridge interact with the computers then get ready to fight the two enemies that enter the room. Interact with the computer again to get the Nav Computer, escape the Shipwreck, and travel back to Mirogana to complete the mission.

Now you’ve completed The Shipwreck you can move on to the next story mission in Star Wars Outlaws, but don’t forget the skills that you used this time as they will come in handy going forward.

