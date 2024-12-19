Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: The Clans of At Achrann, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 4, “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Episode 4 “Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin” was an amazing episode that introduced new lore to the franchise. It debuted the hidden planet of At Achrann and the Troik and Hattan clans.

The Clans of At Achrann in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Explained

In Episode 4 of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the crew of the Onyx Cinder land on the planet that they think is At Attin. They soon find out it’s actually At Achrann, one of the nine planets hidden by the Old Republic. It has similar architecture to At Attin but is the opposite in almost every other way, as the planet is stuck in a post-apocalyptic setting and the clans are at a constant war with each other.

Who Are the Troik Clan in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

The Troik clan features heavily in Episode 4, so we learn quite a bit about them, their tradition, and At Achrann itself. What makes the Troik stand out compared to the people of At Attin is that they treat their children as soldiers. With the planet being in a constant state of war, the Troik believe that they must train their children to be soldiers at a young age. Their leader, Strix, says that they do this to protect their children. He even tells Fern, Wim, KB, and Neel that because of this tradition, his daughter Hayna was able to rescue them from being captured by the Hattan.

As it turns out, the Troik clan resides in an abandoned school building. As discovered by Neel, most of the clan live on the rooftop of the building. Hayna says that the clan relies on the Eopies, though she never said how. This clan is also strict on rations, and this could come down to the fact that the Hattan stole a herd of their Eopies. By the sounds of it, the two clans regularly fight and raid each other’s territories.

Who Are the Hattan Clan in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

At the time of writing, not much is known about the Hattan, as they were only briefly seen in the episode. With Episode 4 ending with a cliffhanger on At Achrann, though, we might get to see more of the Hattan in the future. However, we do at least know some interesting details about them.

With the glimpses we were given of the Hatton, it seems that they have more firepower than the Troik, as we saw them with a tank. We also know from Hayna that they have a granary, which gives the idea that they might be slightly better off than the Troik in terms of food resources. It also sounds as if the Hattan are greedy, from stealing the Eopies from the Troik to accepting a bargain from Jod. However, it isn’t clear if the Troik do the same to the Hattan. It’s possible, as the Troik are ready to go on a raid to take back their Eopies and burn down the Hattans’ granary. Fortunately, the Hattan did release the Eopies in exchange for credits from Jod. So, it seems they might not be as bad as the Troik make them out to be.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Tuesdays.

