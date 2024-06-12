The Acolyte: Who Is Osha and Mae’s Father?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3, “Destiny.”

Recommended Videos

Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte‘s latest episode, “Destiny,” introduces Osha and Mae’s mothers—but who are the twins’ father?

Osha and Mae’s Father in The Acolyte, Explained

According to The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 3, Osha and Mae don’t have a father. Like, at all. The first hint we got regarding this rather unusual situation was in The Acolyte‘s two-episode premiere, which included at least one reference to Osha and Mae having two mothers.

However, at the time, nothing seemed amiss. After all, same-sex couples have children in the real world, so it stands to reason that the same applies in a galaxy far, far away. But “Destiny” makes it clear that there’s a bit more going on here when one of the twins’ parents, Mother Aniseya, suggests Osha and Mae were conceived without a male biological donor.

Related: The Acolyte Is Reconciling Star Wars’ Opposing Takes on the Jedi Order

“I carried them,” Osha and Mae’s other parent, Mother Koril, says, referring to the siblings’ birth. “And I created them,” retorts Mother Aniseya. Exactly how Mother Aniseya pulled this off isn’t addressed in the episode. It’s implied (but by no means confirmed) that she used her Force witch powers to impregnate Mother Koril. What is clear (courtesy of Mother Koril’s dialogue) is that whatever Mother Aniseya did, the Jedi wouldn’t like it if they found out!

Is Osha and Mae’s Origin the Same as Anakin Skywalker’s?

It’s too early to say for certain, but there are similarities. As established in 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Anakin Skywalker also had no daddy. Instead, the Force, acting through microscopic midi-chlorian cellular lifeforms, brought Anakin into being within his mother’s womb. Incidentally, this was also a sign that Annie was the Jedi Order’s prophesied Chosen One.

So, it’s hardly surprising that Osha’s future Jedi Master, Sol, does a double-take when Mother Aniseya declares the twins had no father in The Acolyte. Presumably, he thinks Osha or her sister could be the Chosen One, although Mother Aniseya’s hands-on role in their conception suggests otherwise. Indeed, Mother Aniseya may have used life-generating Dark Side techniques mentioned in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Related: The Acolyte: How Do Jedi Mind Reading Powers Work?

In that film, Supreme Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious reveals that legendary Sith Lord Darth Plagueis was “so powerful and so wise he could use the Force to influence the midi-chlorians to create life.” That sure sounds like what Mother Aniseya did with Osha and Mae, and it’s also something she’d want to keep hush-hush. Cranking out babies by following the Sith playbook is something the Jedi definitely wouldn’t be cool with!

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy