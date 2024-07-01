The Acolyte: How Does the Sith Master’s Special Lightsaber Work?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, “Night.”

In The Acolyte‘s latest installment, Mae Aniseya’s Sith Master reveals his lightsaber’s unique, two-part design. So, how does the Sith Master’s special lightsaber work, exactly?

The Sith Master’s Special Lightsaber in The Acolyte, Explained

As The Acolyte Season 1 still hasn’t wrapped up its eight-episode run, Star Wars canon is unsurprisingly light on information about the Sith Master’s lightsaber. Indeed, everything we know about the red-bladed weapon comes from The Acolyte itself. Not even the official Star Wars databank has anything new to offer. Even so, we know the important stuff. The Sith Master (AKA Qimir AKA The Stranger) built his saber’s hilt with a detachable handgrip. When removed, this section of the hilt functions as another, dagger-sized lightsaber. The upshot (unless you’re a Jedi), is that the Sith Master can instantly mix things up in combat, catching his opponents off guard.

So, how does that work? Again, we don’t have any schematics to work from, however, general lightsaber lore makes it possible to reverse-engineer the workings of the Sith Master’s laser sword. All lightsabers need a kyber crystal, a focusing lens, an emitter, and a power cell. As such, the Sith Master’s saber has two complete sets of each – one for the main hilt, and one for the mini-hilt. This also likely explains (aside from practical concerns) why the second saber is smaller. Given its relatively compact format, its power cell may be too modest to generate a full-sized blade.

Are There Other Lightsabers Like The Sith Master’s in Star Wars Canon?

Nope – although other lightsabers from both current and “Legends” Star Wars canon share aspects of the Sith Master’s weapon. Notably, Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber is actually two single sabers cobbled together. So, when Obi-Wan Kenobi slices Maul’s saber down the middle in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the less damaged half still works. This is essentially the same as the Sith Master’s lightsaber breaking apart in The Acolyte (albeit with both halves functioning).

Lightdaggers (or shoto lightsabers) pre-date The Acolyte, as well. For example, the lightsaber Master Yoda wields in the Star Wars prequels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, technically, a shoto. After all, the little green guy would struggle to swing a standard saber! What’s more, Ahsoka Tano uses a shoto in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka. And, like the Sith Master, Ahsoka’s Jar’Kai fighting style incorporates her shoto as an off-hand weapon.

The Acolyte Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

