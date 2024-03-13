Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Female Clone Emerie Karr, Explained

Female clone Emerie Karr is back in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 – so, who is she? And which Star Wars franchise veteran supplies her voice?

Who Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Female Clone, Emerie Karr?

Doctor Emerie Karr first appears in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 11, “Metamorphosis. She’s one of two known female clones of legendary bounty hunter Jango Fett, the other being The Bad Batch‘s junior protagonist, Omega. This makes Omega Karr’s “sister,” and the clone army – including Clone Force 99, a.k.a. the Bad Batch – her “brothers.” Like Omega, Karr is also “related” to another Fett clone, Boba Fett. Unlike Omega and Boba, Karr is an adult clone, which suggests that her DNA (like that of the clone troopers) was modified to accelerate her growth. Star Wars canon hasn’t officially confirmed this, however.

Emerie Karr and Omega are different in other ways, as well. While Omega refuses to accept the Galactic Empire’s rule, her “sister” is resigned to life as an Imperial subject. As a result, Karr willingly lends her medical expertise to the Empire’s Advanced Science Division on Mount Tantiss in The Bad Batch Season 3. This includes taking part in Project Necromancer: a top-secret cloning program that aims to safeguard the Empire’s future. That said, Emerie Karr treats her clone lab subjects humanely, especially compared to her boss, ruthless Chief Scientist Doctor Royce Hemlock.

Who Voices Emerie Karr in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3?

Keisha Castle-Hughes voices Emerie Karr in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, reprising the role from Season 2. Emerie Karr marks Castle-Hughes’ second foray into a galaxy far, far away, as the star previously portrayed Queen Apailana of Naboo in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. However, that role amounted to little more than a brief cameo, unlike Emerie Karr, which is a substantial recurring part. It’s unclear for now how many more Season 3 episodes Castle-Hughes has signed on for, though.

Aside from her performances in the Star Wars franchise, Castle-Hughes also has plenty of other notable film and TV credits to her name. She nabbed an Oscar nomination for 2002 drama Whale Rider and portrayed Mary in Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke’s 2006 biblical outing The Nativity Story. Castle-Hughes also appeared in Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, and currently headlines Dick Wolf crime drama FBI: Most Wanted.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.