Stardew Valley 1.6 Gets Console Release Date

Everyone’s favorite comfort game, Stardew Valley, is preparing to launch a massive update on console that includes plenty of quality of life changes. Version 1.6. is already on PC and has been received pretty positively by the playerbase, leaving console players wanting to know when it’ll be their turn.

Thankfully, the creator of Stardew Valley, Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, finally has an update for console players, revealing that the 1.6 update will drop on November 4th, 2024. It’s still a ways away, but Barone has other information that will be helpful for those who are champing at the bit.

Barone believes that anyone who’s been looking for an excuse to start a new farm should do so after 1.6 releases. “you can still experience almost everything new with your existing save, but if you have any interest in starting a new farm it would be ideal to start fresh,” he said. “Some of the new things, for example, are different in year 1 than in year 2+. Besides, it’s fun to start a new farm right?”

And for all of those Stardew Valley players upset by the delay between the PC update and the console one, Barone has a pretty good explanation for the decision. “I’ve always released on PC first, because it’s sort of a ‘beta test’ to make sure there are no critical (e.g. save-destroying) bugs, which are a much bigger deal on consoles because they can’t be patched out as quickly. However, I never intended for the delay to be this long,” he said.

Surely, all the frustration console players are feeling will disappear once the update drops, and they can enjoy the additions to the game, such as the Desert Festival and Trout Derby.

