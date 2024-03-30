Category:
News

Stardew Valley Player Designs Pierre’s Worst Nightmare With New 1.6 Decor

Image of Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 04:46 pm
stardew farmer running on the dock
Image via ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe continues to give the Stardew Valley community more than they could ask for with the latest 1.6 update, from new festivals to the new Meadowlands farm. One added feature, in particular, has allowed a player to completely re-brand Pierre’s shop.

Recommended Videos
Pierre's shop turned into JojaMart
Image via SeriousDirt

Trolling Stardew Valley residents is a hallmark of the farmer experience. I mean, at this point who hasn’t placed Mayor Lewis’ purple shorts in the grange display? Now, with update 1.6, you have access to 280 new furniture items and unique furniture catalogues. As such, Stardew player SeriousDirt on Reddit took this opportunity to create Pierre’s worst nightmare, by redecorating his shop with a Joja aesthetic. The post title simply said, “If you can’t beat them, join them.” Who needs cozy wood floors when you can have cold, ice-blue tile?

“This would make Pierre so mad,” one player commented. Pierre and JojaMart’s deep-rooted dislike for one another is no mystery in Stardew Valley, so it’s safe to say, this isn’t the vibe Pierre wants for his store.

Other players were baffled that you can decorate the shop with others clarifying that you can decorate every NPC home, a new feature courtesy of 1.6. This is just one of many great changes that arrived with the new patch. For instance, moss lovers can collect the new resource now, you can place hats on cats and dogs, and much more.

Naturally, with all the new furniture at the farmer’s disposal, we’ll have to wait and see if someone takes it upon themself to turn the entire village into a JojaMart paradise. Pierre might just move away for good.

Post Tag:
Stardew Valley
Author
Alyssa Payne
Alyssa Payne is the Weekend Editor for The Escapist. Her first-ever video game was Super Mario World back in the '90s, and these days, you'll find her playing World of Warcraft and chipping away at her backlog. Alyssa's previous work can be seen at GameGrin, The Punished Backlog, TheGamer, and GameSkinny.