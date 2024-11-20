Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Tour: Dates, Locations, and Where to Buy Tickets

The Stardew Valley soundtrack is one of many elements that make it a cozy gaming classic. In fact, the music is so beloved that it went on a world tour. If you want to experience it, we’ve got good news – Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons brings another chance.
What Is Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons?
Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons is the second world tour featuring a live orchestra performance of the game’s iconic soundtrack. The first tour, Festival of Seasons, began in 2023 and many locations quickly sold out. This second world tour will offer more chances for fans of Stardew Valley to experience the soundtrack live in concert.
Symphony of Seasons is an entirely new show, meaning it will be a unique experience even for those who attended the Festival of Seasons. It will feature beloved tunes from the game, such as the sounds of Pelican Town, Ginger Island, and more, all performed by a live 35-piece orchestra. Throughout the performance, fans will be treated to exciting images of gameplay and some new original content created for the concert – with the approval of ConcernedApe himself, of course.
The Symphony of Seasons tour begins in August 2025 with tour dates that run through March 2026.
When Do Tickets for Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Go On Sale?
Tickets for most tour dates and locations will be up for presale on November 25 at 9 AM local time. If you want to participate in the presale, you should sign up for the Stardew Valley concert newsletter to get the special presale access code.
Following the presale, standard ticket sales will go live for Symphony of Seasons. On-sale dates vary by location, so check out your preferred location on the concert website to see when you can grab a ticket.
All Locations for Symphony of Seasons & Where to Buy Tickets
The Symphony of Seasons tour has a staggering number of opportunities for Stardew Valley fans to see the show, with dates in the US, Mexico, Canada, Oceania, Europe, and Asia.
Tickets will be available via the Stardew Valley concert website, which will link to the venue for each location. The full list of tour dates and locations appears below. In 2023, several locations sold out quickly, so mark your calendars if you’re hoping to hear Stardew Valley live in 2025-2026.
US & Mexico Tour Dates & Locations
All Symphony of Seasons tour dates for the US & Mexico are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.
|Location
|Date(s)
|Seattle, Washington
|August 30
August 31
|Portland, Oregon
|September 6
|San Jose, California
|September 12
|Denver, Colorado
|September 13
|Los Angeles, California
|September 14
|Omaha, Nebraska
|September 19
|Dallas, Texas
|September 20
|Austin, Texas
|September 21
|Macon, Georgia
|September 25
|Orlando, Florida
|September 27
|Fort Lauderdale, Florida
|September 28
|Reading, Pennsylvania
|October 1
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|October 2
|Washington DC
|October 3
|Newark, New Jersey
|October 4
|Boston, Massachusetts
|October 5
|Milwaukee, Wisconson
|October 10
|Chicago, Illinois
|October 11
|Cleveland, Ohio
|October 12
|Detroit, Michigan
|October 15
|Durham, North Carolina
|October 17
|St. Louis, Missouri
|October 18
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|October 19
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|October 23
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|October 25
|Louisville, Kentucky
|October 26
|Richmond, Virginia
|October 29
|Albany, New York
|October 30
|Mesa, Arizona
|November 1
|Houston, Texas
|November 2
|Kansas City, Missouri
|November 2
|New Orleans, Lousiana
|November 7
|Tampa, Florida
|November 8
|Jacksonville, Florida
|November 9
|Mexico City
Mexico
|January 31, 2026
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|March 21, 2026
Canada Tour Dates & Locations
All Canada tour dates are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.
|Location
|Date
|Calgary, Alberta
|September 5
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|September 9
|Toronto, Ontario
|October 11
|Montreal, Quebec
|October 12
|Ottawa, Ontario
|October 18
Oceania Tour Dates & Locations
All Australia & New Zealand tour dates are in 2025.
|Location
|Date
|Christchurch, New Zealand
|October 22
|Wellington, New Zealand
|October 24
|Auckland, New Zealand
|October 25
|Brisbane, Australia
|November 1
|Perth, Australia
|November 3
|Adelaide, Australia
|November 5
|Melbourne, Australia
|November 14
|Sydney, Australia
|November 15
Asia Tour Dates & Locations
All Asia Tour dates for Symphony of Seasons are in 2025 unless otherwise noted.
|Location
|Date
|Singapore, Singapore
|September 28
|Bangkok, Thailand
|November 15
|Seoul, South Korea
|December 20
|Shanghai, China
|TBA
Europe Tour Dates & Locations
The European leg of the Symphony of Seasons tour will take place in 2026.
|Location
|Date
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|January 25
|Antwerp, Belgium
|January 27
|Hamburg, Germany
|January 28
|Linz, Austria
|January 30
|Zurich, Switzerland
|January 31
|Munich, Germany
|February 2
|Berlin, Germany
|February 3
|Paris, France
|February 5
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|February 6
|Glasgow, Scotland
|February 10
|Manchester, England
|February 12
|London, England
|February 14
|Dublin, Ireland
|March 8
With so many dates and locations, hopefully, many Stardew Valley fans will get a chance to experience Symphony of Seasons on tour in the coming year.
Published: Nov 20, 2024 12:00 pm