The Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons logo, in front of the Stardew Valley game backdrop
Image via Concerned Ape and SOHO Live
Category:
Video Games

Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Tour: Dates, Locations, and Where to Buy Tickets

Stardew Valley's second world tour is coming!
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 12:00 pm

The Stardew Valley soundtrack is one of many elements that make it a cozy gaming classic. In fact, the music is so beloved that it went on a world tour. If you want to experience it, we’ve got good news – Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons brings another chance.

Jump To:

What Is Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons?

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons is the second world tour featuring a live orchestra performance of the game’s iconic soundtrack. The first tour, Festival of Seasons, began in 2023 and many locations quickly sold out. This second world tour will offer more chances for fans of Stardew Valley to experience the soundtrack live in concert.

Symphony of Seasons is an entirely new show, meaning it will be a unique experience even for those who attended the Festival of Seasons. It will feature beloved tunes from the game, such as the sounds of Pelican Town, Ginger Island, and more, all performed by a live 35-piece orchestra. Throughout the performance, fans will be treated to exciting images of gameplay and some new original content created for the concert – with the approval of ConcernedApe himself, of course.

The Symphony of Seasons tour begins in August 2025 with tour dates that run through March 2026.

When Do Tickets for Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Go On Sale?

Tickets for most tour dates and locations will be up for presale on November 25 at 9 AM local time. If you want to participate in the presale, you should sign up for the Stardew Valley concert newsletter to get the special presale access code.

Following the presale, standard ticket sales will go live for Symphony of Seasons. On-sale dates vary by location, so check out your preferred location on the concert website to see when you can grab a ticket.

All Locations for Symphony of Seasons & Where to Buy Tickets

Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Key Art
Image via Concerned Ape and SOHO Live

The Symphony of Seasons tour has a staggering number of opportunities for Stardew Valley fans to see the show, with dates in the US, Mexico, Canada, Oceania, Europe, and Asia.

Tickets will be available via the Stardew Valley concert website, which will link to the venue for each location. The full list of tour dates and locations appears below. In 2023, several locations sold out quickly, so mark your calendars if you’re hoping to hear Stardew Valley live in 2025-2026.

US & Mexico Tour Dates & Locations

All Symphony of Seasons tour dates for the US & Mexico are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.

LocationDate(s)
Seattle, WashingtonAugust 30

August 31
Portland, OregonSeptember 6
San Jose, CaliforniaSeptember 12
Denver, ColoradoSeptember 13
Los Angeles, CaliforniaSeptember 14
Omaha, NebraskaSeptember 19
Dallas, TexasSeptember 20
Austin, TexasSeptember 21
Macon, GeorgiaSeptember 25
Orlando, FloridaSeptember 27
Fort Lauderdale, FloridaSeptember 28
Reading, PennsylvaniaOctober 1
Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaOctober 2
Washington DCOctober 3
Newark, New JerseyOctober 4
Boston, MassachusettsOctober 5
Milwaukee, WisconsonOctober 10
Chicago, IllinoisOctober 11
Cleveland, OhioOctober 12
Detroit, MichiganOctober 15
Durham, North CarolinaOctober 17
St. Louis, MissouriOctober 18
Indianapolis, IndianaOctober 19
Knoxville, Tennessee October 23
Minneapolis, MinnesotaOctober 25
Louisville, KentuckyOctober 26
Richmond, VirginiaOctober 29
Albany, New YorkOctober 30
Mesa, ArizonaNovember 1
Houston, TexasNovember 2
Kansas City, MissouriNovember 2
New Orleans, LousianaNovember 7
Tampa, FloridaNovember 8
Jacksonville, FloridaNovember 9
Mexico City
Mexico		January 31, 2026
Honolulu, HawaiiMarch 21, 2026

Canada Tour Dates & Locations

All Canada tour dates are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.

LocationDate
Calgary, AlbertaSeptember 5
Vancouver, British ColumbiaSeptember 9
Toronto, OntarioOctober 11
Montreal, QuebecOctober 12
Ottawa, OntarioOctober 18

Oceania Tour Dates & Locations

All Australia & New Zealand tour dates are in 2025.

LocationDate
Christchurch, New ZealandOctober 22
Wellington, New ZealandOctober 24
Auckland, New ZealandOctober 25
Brisbane, AustraliaNovember 1
Perth, AustraliaNovember 3
Adelaide, AustraliaNovember 5
Melbourne, AustraliaNovember 14
Sydney, AustraliaNovember 15

Asia Tour Dates & Locations

All Asia Tour dates for Symphony of Seasons are in 2025 unless otherwise noted.

LocationDate
Singapore, SingaporeSeptember 28
Bangkok, ThailandNovember 15
Seoul, South KoreaDecember 20
Shanghai, ChinaTBA

Europe Tour Dates & Locations

The European leg of the Symphony of Seasons tour will take place in 2026.

LocationDate
Rotterdam, NetherlandsJanuary 25
Antwerp, BelgiumJanuary 27
Hamburg, GermanyJanuary 28
Linz, AustriaJanuary 30
Zurich, SwitzerlandJanuary 31
Munich, GermanyFebruary 2
Berlin, GermanyFebruary 3
Paris, FranceFebruary 5
Dusseldorf, GermanyFebruary 6
Glasgow, ScotlandFebruary 10
Manchester, EnglandFebruary 12
London, EnglandFebruary 14
Dublin, IrelandMarch 8

With so many dates and locations, hopefully, many Stardew Valley fans will get a chance to experience Symphony of Seasons on tour in the coming year.

Stardew Valley
