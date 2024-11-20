Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Tour: Dates, Locations, and Where to Buy Tickets

The Stardew Valley soundtrack is one of many elements that make it a cozy gaming classic. In fact, the music is so beloved that it went on a world tour. If you want to experience it, we’ve got good news – Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons brings another chance.

What Is Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons?

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons is the second world tour featuring a live orchestra performance of the game’s iconic soundtrack. The first tour, Festival of Seasons, began in 2023 and many locations quickly sold out. This second world tour will offer more chances for fans of Stardew Valley to experience the soundtrack live in concert.

Symphony of Seasons is an entirely new show, meaning it will be a unique experience even for those who attended the Festival of Seasons. It will feature beloved tunes from the game, such as the sounds of Pelican Town, Ginger Island, and more, all performed by a live 35-piece orchestra. Throughout the performance, fans will be treated to exciting images of gameplay and some new original content created for the concert – with the approval of ConcernedApe himself, of course.

The Symphony of Seasons tour begins in August 2025 with tour dates that run through March 2026.

When Do Tickets for Stardew Valley Symphony of Seasons Go On Sale?

Tickets for most tour dates and locations will be up for presale on November 25 at 9 AM local time. If you want to participate in the presale, you should sign up for the Stardew Valley concert newsletter to get the special presale access code.

Following the presale, standard ticket sales will go live for Symphony of Seasons. On-sale dates vary by location, so check out your preferred location on the concert website to see when you can grab a ticket.

All Locations for Symphony of Seasons & Where to Buy Tickets

The Symphony of Seasons tour has a staggering number of opportunities for Stardew Valley fans to see the show, with dates in the US, Mexico, Canada, Oceania, Europe, and Asia.

Tickets will be available via the Stardew Valley concert website, which will link to the venue for each location. The full list of tour dates and locations appears below. In 2023, several locations sold out quickly, so mark your calendars if you’re hoping to hear Stardew Valley live in 2025-2026.

All Symphony of Seasons tour dates for the US & Mexico are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Location Date(s) Seattle, Washington August 30



August 31 Portland, Oregon September 6 San Jose, California September 12 Denver, Colorado September 13 Los Angeles, California September 14 Omaha, Nebraska September 19 Dallas, Texas September 20 Austin, Texas September 21 Macon, Georgia September 25 Orlando, Florida September 27 Fort Lauderdale, Florida September 28 Reading, Pennsylvania October 1 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania October 2 Washington DC October 3 Newark, New Jersey October 4 Boston, Massachusetts October 5 Milwaukee, Wisconson October 10 Chicago, Illinois October 11 Cleveland, Ohio October 12 Detroit, Michigan October 15 Durham, North Carolina October 17 St. Louis, Missouri October 18 Indianapolis, Indiana October 19 Knoxville, Tennessee October 23 Minneapolis, Minnesota October 25 Louisville, Kentucky October 26 Richmond, Virginia October 29 Albany, New York October 30 Mesa, Arizona November 1 Houston, Texas November 2 Kansas City, Missouri November 2 New Orleans, Lousiana November 7 Tampa, Florida November 8 Jacksonville, Florida November 9 Mexico City

Mexico January 31, 2026 Honolulu, Hawaii March 21, 2026

All Canada tour dates are for 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Location Date Calgary, Alberta September 5 Vancouver, British Columbia September 9 Toronto, Ontario October 11 Montreal, Quebec October 12 Ottawa, Ontario October 18

All Australia & New Zealand tour dates are in 2025.

Location Date Christchurch, New Zealand October 22 Wellington, New Zealand October 24 Auckland, New Zealand October 25 Brisbane, Australia November 1 Perth, Australia November 3 Adelaide, Australia November 5 Melbourne, Australia November 14 Sydney, Australia November 15

All Asia Tour dates for Symphony of Seasons are in 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Location Date Singapore, Singapore September 28 Bangkok, Thailand November 15 Seoul, South Korea December 20 Shanghai, China TBA

The European leg of the Symphony of Seasons tour will take place in 2026.

Location Date Rotterdam, Netherlands January 25 Antwerp, Belgium January 27 Hamburg, Germany January 28 Linz, Austria January 30 Zurich, Switzerland January 31 Munich, Germany February 2 Berlin, Germany February 3 Paris, France February 5 Dusseldorf, Germany February 6 Glasgow, Scotland February 10 Manchester, England February 12 London, England February 14 Dublin, Ireland March 8

With so many dates and locations, hopefully, many Stardew Valley fans will get a chance to experience Symphony of Seasons on tour in the coming year.

