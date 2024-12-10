Stephen Colbert Weighs In on the ‘Weird’ Obsession With the UHC Murder Suspect

Late-night shows are all about cracking jokes. There’s no reason for anyone to be watching TV that late other than they want to laugh. And since there are almost no off-limit subjects, Stephen Colbert is participating in thirsting over the UHC murder suspect.

Recommended Videos

On December 4th, 2024, the world was stunned to learn that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside of a hotel in New York City. The incident was caught on video and showed a masked man firing a weapon at the executive before trying to ensure no evidence was left behind and running off. The suspect made his way to Pennsylvania but was taken into custody on December 9th at a McDonald’s after being recognized thanks to security photos released by authorities.

Soon after, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, who, at the time of his arrest, had documents in his possession that made his motive clear: wanting to take a stand against corporate America. That was enough to get people on his side, but after Internet sleuths found his social media pages, the obsession reached new heights.

Mangione has plenty of photos of himself on his profiles, and a few of them feature him without a shirt on. He’s in very good shape, which means what it always does on social media – thirsting. It’s difficult to scroll far without seeing someone discussing Mangione’s appearance, and Colbert didn’t miss his chance to get in on the action during his show on December 9th.

Related: ‘Marketing His Ego’: Jimmy Fallon’s Relentless Self-Promotion Is Starting to Backfire

“This story started tragically, and then it very quickly added weird because when authorities initially released security photos of the suspect, the Internet reaction was swift and horny,” the late-night host joked during his monologue. “And this guy they caught down in Pennsylvania, Vinny Rigatoni, he’s got social media, and we’ve been able to see it, and, ‘Holy happy trail, Batman.’ You know that guy’s Italian because you could grate parmesan on those abs.”

No matter how people feel about him, though, a crime took place, and authorities are looking to make an example out of Mangione. According to CNN, which obtained court documents, he’s been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Mangione’s family released a statement prior to the sentencing via Nino Mangione, a state delegate and the suspect’s cousin. “Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest,” the statement read. “We offer prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.”

Despite the families of those affected likely wanting to grieve privately, it’s going to be challenging, especially with the world reacting the way it is. Of course, there will be more stories about Mangione, Thompson, and everything in between, and late-night show hosts like Colbert and just about everyone else who thinks they can tell a joke will want to get their licks in.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy