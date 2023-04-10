Stranger Things Animated Series Announced with ‘Saturday Morning Cartoon’ Feel

Netflix has announced Stranger Things is getting a Saturday morning cartoon-style animated series from creators the Duffer Brothers. The currently untitled series is set to expand the sci-fi streaming show’s world with the help of experienced talent, though no plot details or release window have been shared yet. Any way it goes, some Saturday morning cartoons set in the Stranger Things universe feels like a no-brainer considering the main live-action story is set in that thick 1980s setting.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer said jointly.

They will executive produce the Stranger Things cartoon via their Upside Down Pictures production banner, working with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps and Eric Robles at Flying Bark Productions.

The Duffer Brothers added, “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Meanwhile, the mainline Stranger Things story is still rolling out on Netflix after season 4 raised the stakes with an evil-er villain and dramatic needle drops last year. The show will wrap up its story with season 5 sometime next year, with the Duffer Brothers keeping their plates full in the meantime. They had mentioned Stranger Things spinoff content that focuses on totally new characters and stories last year, which could be referencing this cartoon in addition to potentially other stories, but the Duffers are working on a live-action Death Note series too. Stay tuned for how this animated Stranger Things show and other potential spinoff content might fit into the universe’s greater narrative.