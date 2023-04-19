Street Fighter II’, Pulseman, and More Join Sega Genesis Switch Online

Tonight, Nintendo announced a release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed and Pyra and Mythra amiibo, yet it still had more to announce. Four new Sega Genesis games have joined Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, this time including Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky. It’s a rather solid set of additions.

Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition from Capcom is one of the many, many versions of Street Fighter II released over the decades, this one incorporating some aspects of Hyper Fighting. It isn’t necessarily a lot of people’s favorite version of the game, but it’s the first time we’ve seen Street Fighter in any capacity on Nintendo Switch Online, which is nice.

Meanwhile, Pulseman is an action platformer from Game Freak from before it took over the world with Pokémon, but it had a limited Sega Channel-only release in North America prior to a Wii Virtual Console re-release. Kid Chameleon is another platformer (with absolutely rad ’90s box art), where a kid takes advantage of magical masks to get special powers. And Flicky is an arcade puzzler about collecting little birdies that is probably deceptively good at eating up free time.

With the additions of Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky to the Sega Genesis lineup, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack gets that little bit better. They’re probably a little more practical than Pokémon Stadium on NSO, which has no connectivity with the Game Boy Pokémon games.