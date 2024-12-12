Strinova Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 12, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

The reality that we know is disintegrating, so the only solution for those who survived is to move into a multidimensional world where anything is possible. Welcome to Strinova, a third-person tactical competitive shooter title where you can do some neat things by shifting between 3D and 2D.

To get good in the game and own the best gear it has to offer, you’ll need to level up your account. Strinova codes are here to help you get the EXP boosts that’ll take you there faster. If you’re looking for freebies you can collect in another exciting shooter game, check out our article on Valorant Codes.

All Strinova Codes List

Active Strinova Codes

There are no active Strinova codes right now.

Expired Strinova Codes

STRINOVA1122

Related: Zenless Zone Zero Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Strinova

Here’s what you need to do to collect your free rewards by redeeming Strinova codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Strinova on your device. Play through the tutorial (if you haven’t done so already). Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Pick Redeem Code from the drop-down menu. Use the Enter Code field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to get your free goodies.

Strinova Wiki Link

Check out the official Strinova Wiki to familiarize yourself with the gameplay mechanics and read all about the game’s story, characters, and weapons. You can find all the essential information on the game’s various aspects, including Roles, Dorms, Gifts, Achievements, and more.

Why Are My Strinova Codes Not Working?

Always copy/paste the codes using a reliable source—such as this article. Typing them into the text box often leads to errors that will make it seem as if the code doesn’t work.

However, if you’re certain that you’ve inputted the code correctly and you’re still not getting your free goodies, then the most probable answer is that the developer has taken it down. Inform us about any invalid codes so that we can update our list accordingly.

What Is Strinova?

Strinova is a third-person tactical competitive shooter in which you can fight other players in different modes, including Demolition, Escort, Team Deathmatch, Team Arena, and Ranked. What makes this game unique is the so-called “stringify” mechanic that enables you to shift between 3D and 2D and use your character’s shape to surpass obstacles and gain an advantage in battle.

For other thrilling competitive titles, check out our articles on Dead by Daylight Codes and Fortnite Codes to discover all the free goodies you can grab in those games right now!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy