Suicide Squad Isekai Ending, Explained

After 10 episodes of fantasy and comic book violence, Suicide Squad Isekai has come to an end, but its ending raises several questions about the future of the show. Here’s what you need to know about Suicide Squad Isekai‘s ending.

What Happened in Suicide Squad Isekai’s Ending?

For most of the season, Harley Quinn and the rest of the Suicide Squad have been fighting on behalf of Queen Aldora to stop the invasion of the Empire into their territory. But Episode 9 revealed that Aldora was actually the Undead King, the ruler of the Empire, who was intentionally stoking the flames of war between both kingdoms to increase their power and undead army. The final episode sees the Squad gaining magical armor that increases their strength, and by working together, they’re able to defeat the Undead King and save the kingdom.

While that’s all well and good and the Squad is right to celebrate their well-earned victory, the biggest twist in Suicide Squad Isekai’s ending came when Rick Flagg stepped away to contact Amanda Waller. It’s during this conversation that a few notable things are brought up. First, while Flagg was successful in opening communications between the fantasy world and Amanda Waller, Flagg confirms that he has a secondary mission as well, one that was not immediately revealed. To add more uncertainty to the situation, Flagg confirms to Waller that Katana was spotted fighting for the Empire, something that Waller is puzzled by given that Katana never entered through the Gate and has been with Waller the entire time. This leads Waller to the realization that someone was impersonating Katana in the other world, and she has her suspicions about who it was.

We then cut to the Empire’s throne room, where the fake Katana is shapeshifting between the various villains our heroes encountered during the season. The fake Katana shifts into Ratcatcher, the Thinker, Killer Croc, and the Undead King, before eventually turning into their default form, The Joker. Somehow, The Joker has entered the fantasy world and has gained the power of shapeshifting while also asserting control over the Empire. While his exact purposes are unknown, given how he was talking about freedom in the series premiere, that may have something to do with it. Then again, he is prone to chaos, so who knows exactly what his motivations are? With that in mind, Waller tells Flagg that he needs to fulfill his real mission—to track down the Joker and stop him.

While it was somewhat puzzling that the Joker only appeared in flashback montages, Suicide Squad Isekai never confirmed what happened to him after the time skip in the premiere, making it plausible that he would somehow appear in the fantasy world. That being said, there are still several questions that Suicide Squad Isekai’s ending raises about The Joker’s status as the new series villain. When did The Joker enter the fantasy world? How did he get his shapeshifting staff? How did he become the head of the Empire? And, most importantly, why was he assisting and hindering the Squad’s efforts at the same time?

If there is a second season, this does present some good opportunities, like having Harley reunite with The Joker, but it also makes me wonder where the show can go from here and if other DC characters will be getting involved in this fantasy world and its politics. That’s all for later, though, but consider this season finale an entertaining one that sets up some decent potential for a hypothetical season two.

