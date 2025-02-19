Sung Jin-Woo’s Strongest Shadows in Solo Leveling, Ranked

Sung Jin-Woo’s shadows are the core of his strength in Solo Leveling. It’s an army capable of taking over the world by themselves. However, not all shadows are equal. Hare the strongest shadows in Sung Jin-Woo’s army in Solo Leveling, ranked.

10. Tank

Rank: Knight

Tank is one of Sung Jin-Woo’s early shadows. He encountered the beast in the Red Gate incident.

The leader of a pack of giant polar bears, Ranks was defeated by Igris. He was the main beast shadow in Sung-Jinwoo’s arsenal during the earlier parts of Solo Leveling. He is strong, tanky, and can easily destroy A-rank hunters. However, compared to other shadows he is still quite weak.

9. Shadow Giants

Rank: Elite Knight

The manhwa does not go into character details about the Shadow Giants. They appeared out of the S-Rank gate in Tokyo and were defeated by Sung Jin-Woo. They are much stronger than Tank and are significantly bigger in size. There were 29 Shadow Giants that came out of the S Rank gate, 28 of which were defeated and made shadows by Sung-Jin Woo.

In terms of power scaling, each of them is capable of taking on an advanced S-rank hunter.

8. Jima

Rank: Elite Knight

Jima was the final boss of the first A-rank dungeon of the Ah-Jin guild. He is a dragon-serpent-type monster with an enormous amount of strength. Of course, he was swiftly taken down by our protagonist and was made part of the shadow Army.

However, Jima was buffed significantly after becoming a shadow. He was bigger, stronger, and overall, more deadly.

7. Kaisel

Rank: Elite Knight

Kaisel is the shadow of Kaisellen the mount of Baran, The Monarch of The White Flames. He was previously a shadow for Ashborn when he defeated Baran in the past. He was later used as the mount for the clone of Baran at the Level 100 of the Demon Castle as a test for finding a vessel.

Kaisel is a huge wyvern and is often used by Sung Jin-Woo for air transportation. He is fast, scary, and extremely dangerous. Out of all of Sung Jin-Woo’s dragon-type shadows, Kaisel stands out as one of the best.

6. Iron

Rank: Elite Knight

Iron is the shadow of the arrogant A-rank hunter Kim Chul. He appeared during the Red Gate incident when Sung-Jin Woo and some other hunters got stuck in a dungeon. He left the low-ranking hunters to face for themselves and took the higher-ranking hunters with himself. But when his recklessness got his squad killed, he blamed Sung Jin Woo for it.

During the battle with Baruka, Kim Chul attacks Sung Jin Woo only to be put down by Igris and then is made into a shadow named Iron.

In terms of power scaling, Iron is as strong as an S-Rank hunter. This is showcased when he is able to keep up with both Igris and Sung Jin Woo during the battle with Baruka.

5. Greed

Rank: General

What happens when you take a strong S-Rank hunter and turn him into a shadow? Well, he becomes one of the deadliest shadows in Sung Jin Woo’s army in Solo Leveling.

Greed is the shadow of S-Rank Hunter Hwang Dong-Soo. The hunter wanted revenge on Sung Jin Woo for killing his brother, so he kidnapped and tortured Jinho. The last thing you want to do is hurt the friends of a protagonist. Sung Jin Woo, in main character fashion, makes quick work of Dong-Soo and makes him into a strong shadow.

In terms of power, he is as strong as a national-level hunter.

4. Tusk

Rank: General

Both Tusk and Greed are quite matched when it comes to power. However, Tusk has magic going for him so he can cover a larger area on the battlefield. Tusk is the shadow of a High Orc who had disdain for humans and wanted to kill every last one of them.

Sung Jin Woo easily defeats him and turns him into to Tusk. From there, Tusk became a crucial part of the magic sector in Sung Jin Woo’s army. He would decimate Sung Jin Woo’s opponents with deadly and devastating spells.

3. Igris

Rank: Marshal

Igris is not only a strong shadow, but he is also the favorite shadow for a lot of Solo Leveling fans. His silent but deadly demeanor, flashy fighting style, and swift swordplay has left every fans in awe.

He is the first shadow that Sung Jin Woo gets, and the entire fight up to that point was nothing but a thrill. He was strong when he was made into a shadow the first time but later gets a huge buff when Sung Jin Woo becomes the Shadow Monarch.

A lot of fans claim that Igris is stronger or as strong as Beru and that much is debatable. We never get to see a true faceoff between the two at full strength. However, in the earlier parts of the manhwa, Beru was significantly stronger.

2. Beru

Rank: Marshal

Beru was the ant that took down a whole league of S Rank hunters during the Jeju Island Raid arc. It took him a matter of seconds to shatter Japan’s strongest hunters. He was later turned into a shadow by Sung Jin Woo.

Beru remained the strongest shadow in Sung Jin Woo’s army until Bellion showed up with the remaining shadow army of the Shadow Monarch.

1. Bellion

Rank: Grand Marshal

Bellion is the first ever shadow created by Ashborn the Shadow Monarch. He is said to be born from the fruit of the World Tree. Bellion was the right-hand man of Ashborn and his most trusted subordinate.

Bellion is miles above both Beru and Igris in terms of strength. This is showcased during the final battle arc where Beru challenges Bellion for the rank of Grand Marshal but is swiftly defeated. Don’t forget that, at that point, Beru was the strongest shadow and no one except Sung Jin Woo was stronger than him.

Bellion being able to defeat him with such ease just goes to show how strong he is and what it means to be the right-hand man of the Shadow Monarch.

And those are Sung Jin-Woo’s strongest shadows in Solo Leveling, ranked.

