Super Villain Tycoon Codes (April 2025) Earn Cash and Rebith

Updated: April 15, 2025 Looked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve dreamt of chopping up Harley Quinn into pieces with your lightsaber, Super Villain Tycoon codes will let you fulfill your weird fantasies! After the heroes have been wiped out, the time has come for pop culture antagonists to duke it out amongst themselves and determine the top dog.

Everyone is out for themselves, and you can end up as the next target at any time. To beat other villains, you must build up your base to unlock powerful attacks and set up an impenetrable defense. Super Villain Tycoon codes will help you earn enough cash, rebirth, and become the most powerful bad guy in history! Once you’ve defeated all the villains, visit our Sandwich Tycoon Codes guide and start a food service business with the help of extra freebies.

Follow this article to get updates

All Super Villain Tycoon Codes List

Working Super Villain Tycoon Codes

There are currently no working Super Villain Tycoon codes.

Expired Super Villain Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Super Villain Tycoon codes.

Related: Super Hero Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Super Villain Tycoon

With the help of our guide below, you’ll be able to redeem Super Villain Tycoon codes in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Super Villain Tycoon on Roblox. Pres the shopping cart icon (1) on the left side of the screen. Press the Redeem Code button (2) in the Shop menu. Type in your code into the Enter the code field (3). Press the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Super Villain Tycoon Codes

If you want to find all the latest Super Villain Tycoon codes, keep up with updates, and take part in giveaways, you should join all the relevant socials by following the steps below:

If you’re only interested in codes and don’t care about other info, you should bookmark this article and remember to check back every day. We’ll do our due diligence and make sure you find all the latest codes every time you visit.

Why Are My Super Villain Tycoon Codes Not Working?

If you can’t redeem your codes in Super Villain Tycoon, there’s a chance they’ve expired before you were able to claim them. If you’ve made sure the codes are still active, double-check that there aren’t any typos that can prevent you from redeeming them. Better yet, you can copy one of the codes from our list, paste it into the game, and enjoy your rewards pronto!

What Is Super Villain Tycoon?

Super Villain Tycoon is a Roblox action game featuring villains from popular video games, shows, movies, and comic books. After choosing a villain, you build your tycoon by purchasing upgrades and increasing your income. Every time you build an extra floor, you gain additional special attacks to help you defeat other players. Every once in a while, a boss will spawn, and you can earn extra rewards by defeating him.

More tycoon games coming your way! Visit our 2 Player Military Tycoon Codes and Raft Tycoon Codes articles to experience similar Roblox games with a dash of extra goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy