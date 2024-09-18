Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Episode Release Dates & Time

After six years Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is finally coming back for its second season, and you won’t want to miss it. So you can stay up-to-date as episodes arrive, here’s a look at the release dates and times for each upcoming episode.

When Does Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Release?

The first episode of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 will be released on Oct. 4, 2024. Once the season has kicked off, fans can expect to see new episodes land weekly for the remainder of 2024. That’s a lot of anime content to look forward to.

According to reports, the new season of the anime has been listed for 12 episodes. That means you’ve got 12 weeks of the show to look forward to, and if you want to know exactly when each episode will land, here’s a look at all of the dates.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Oct. 4 Episode 2 Oct. 11 Episode 3 Oct. 18 Episode 4 Oct. 25 Episode 5 Nov. 1 Episode 6 Nov. 8 Episode 7 Nov. 15 Episode 8 Nov. 22 Episode 9 Nov. 29 Episode 10 Dec. 6 Episode 11 Dec. 13 Episode 12 Dec. 20

Those are all of the dates new episodes should be released, however, if there’s any delay, or the episode count happens to be different from what reports claim then the above table will be updated. This means you can always check back later to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Release?

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 will premiere first in Japan at midnight as the clock ticks over to Saturday before being made available via streaming in the United States shortly after.

This means if you’re planning to watch the series as it airs then you can stream episodes each Friday, and they will all be released internationally through Crunchyroll as part of the streaming platforms Fall 2024 lineup. Right now there’s no exact time for episodes to drop, but expect this to be revealed closer to the premiere date, and when it is this article will be updated.

While you wait for new episodes to arrive you can always binge through Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 you can check out the whole first season available to enjoy on Crunchyroll now.

