Guides
Video Games

Sword of Convallaria New Character & Banner Schedule

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Aug 8, 2024 06:43 am

Sword of Convallaria is a free-to-play tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means that new characters will get added to the roster periodically. As such, you’ll probably want to plan out how to save and spend your Hope Luxites. Here’s the full character banner schedule for Sword of Convallaria.

Table of contents

Sword of Convallaria Banner Schedule

First off, a quick disclaimer. While we already know that XD Entertainment plans on expediting the global release schedule to keep us six months behind the Taiwanese version of Sword of Convallaria, things are still subject to change. We’ve listed all of the confirmed banner dates below, and those with no specific release date — only potential release windows — are speculation. We’ll update this section as banner and character release dates get confirmed.

Character/BannerBanner TypeRelease Date
GloriaDebutJuly 31 – Aug. 15
Col and BerylDestinedJuly 31 – Aug. 28
Samantha and DantalionDestinedJuly 31 – Aug. 15
Nungal and GarciaDestinedAug. 9
EddaDebutAug. 16
Lilywill and AlexeiDestinedAug. 16
SimonaDebutLate August 2024
SaffiyahDebutSeptember 2024
AugusteDebutSeptember 2024
CocoaDebutOctober 2024
AcambeDebutOctober 2024
HasnaDebutNovember 2024
HomaDebutNovember 2024
CarisDebutDecember 2024
SchackluluDebutDecember 2024
AgathaDebutJanuary 2025
TaairDebutJanuary 2025
Rawiyah (Alter)DebutJanuary 2025
PaminaDebutFebruary 2025
TristanDebutFebruary 2025
LaylaDebutMarch 2025

Which Characters Should You Save For?

If you’re an F2P player, it’s incredibly important that you hoard your Hope Luxites and only pull on a banner when you’ve got enough to hit pity on a character you really want. At the time of writing, the following characters in Sword of Convallaria are absolutely worth saving up for:

  • Saffiyah
  • Auguste
  • Rawiyah (Alter)

Saffiyah and Auguste, in particular, have been considered Tier 0 units in the game since their launch in the TW version, up till today. Similarly, Rawiyah (Alter) is also a top tier character, though you’ll have a lot more time to save up for her even if you pull for Saffiyah and Auguste.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Sword of Convallaria character banner schedule. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.

Sword of Convallaria
