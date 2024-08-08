Sword of Convallaria New Character & Banner Schedule

Sword of Convallaria is a free-to-play tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means that new characters will get added to the roster periodically. As such, you’ll probably want to plan out how to save and spend your Hope Luxites. Here’s the full character banner schedule for Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Banner Schedule

First off, a quick disclaimer. While we already know that XD Entertainment plans on expediting the global release schedule to keep us six months behind the Taiwanese version of Sword of Convallaria, things are still subject to change. We’ve listed all of the confirmed banner dates below, and those with no specific release date — only potential release windows — are speculation. We’ll update this section as banner and character release dates get confirmed.

Character/Banner Banner Type Release Date Gloria Debut July 31 – Aug. 15 Col and Beryl Destined July 31 – Aug. 28 Samantha and Dantalion Destined July 31 – Aug. 15 Nungal and Garcia Destined Aug. 9 Edda Debut Aug. 16 Lilywill and Alexei Destined Aug. 16 Simona Debut Late August 2024 Saffiyah Debut September 2024 Auguste Debut September 2024 Cocoa Debut October 2024 Acambe Debut October 2024 Hasna Debut November 2024 Homa Debut November 2024 Caris Debut December 2024 Schacklulu Debut December 2024 Agatha Debut January 2025 Taair Debut January 2025 Rawiyah (Alter) Debut January 2025 Pamina Debut February 2025 Tristan Debut February 2025 Layla Debut March 2025

Which Characters Should You Save For?

If you’re an F2P player, it’s incredibly important that you hoard your Hope Luxites and only pull on a banner when you’ve got enough to hit pity on a character you really want. At the time of writing, the following characters in Sword of Convallaria are absolutely worth saving up for:

Saffiyah

Auguste

Rawiyah (Alter)

Saffiyah and Auguste, in particular, have been considered Tier 0 units in the game since their launch in the TW version, up till today. Similarly, Rawiyah (Alter) is also a top tier character, though you’ll have a lot more time to save up for her even if you pull for Saffiyah and Auguste.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Sword of Convallaria character banner schedule. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.

