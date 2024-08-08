Sword of Convallaria New Character & Banner Schedule

Sword of Convallaria is a free-to-play tactical RPG with gacha elements, which means that new characters will get added to the roster periodically. As such, you’ll probably want to plan out how to save and spend your Hope Luxites. Here’s the full character banner schedule for Sword of Convallaria.
Sword of Convallaria Banner Schedule
First off, a quick disclaimer. While we already know that XD Entertainment plans on expediting the global release schedule to keep us six months behind the Taiwanese version of Sword of Convallaria, things are still subject to change. We’ve listed all of the confirmed banner dates below, and those with no specific release date — only potential release windows — are speculation. We’ll update this section as banner and character release dates get confirmed.
|Character/Banner
|Banner Type
|Release Date
|Gloria
|Debut
|July 31 – Aug. 15
|Col and Beryl
|Destined
|July 31 – Aug. 28
|Samantha and Dantalion
|Destined
|July 31 – Aug. 15
|Nungal and Garcia
|Destined
|Aug. 9
|Edda
|Debut
|Aug. 16
|Lilywill and Alexei
|Destined
|Aug. 16
|Simona
|Debut
|Late August 2024
|Saffiyah
|Debut
|September 2024
|Auguste
|Debut
|September 2024
|Cocoa
|Debut
|October 2024
|Acambe
|Debut
|October 2024
|Hasna
|Debut
|November 2024
|Homa
|Debut
|November 2024
|Caris
|Debut
|December 2024
|Schacklulu
|Debut
|December 2024
|Agatha
|Debut
|January 2025
|Taair
|Debut
|January 2025
|Rawiyah (Alter)
|Debut
|January 2025
|Pamina
|Debut
|February 2025
|Tristan
|Debut
|February 2025
|Layla
|Debut
|March 2025
Which Characters Should You Save For?
If you’re an F2P player, it’s incredibly important that you hoard your Hope Luxites and only pull on a banner when you’ve got enough to hit pity on a character you really want. At the time of writing, the following characters in Sword of Convallaria are absolutely worth saving up for:
- Saffiyah
- Auguste
- Rawiyah (Alter)
Saffiyah and Auguste, in particular, have been considered Tier 0 units in the game since their launch in the TW version, up till today. Similarly, Rawiyah (Alter) is also a top tier character, though you’ll have a lot more time to save up for her even if you pull for Saffiyah and Auguste.
And that’s everything you need to know about the Sword of Convallaria character banner schedule. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and reroll guide.
Published: Aug 8, 2024 06:43 am