Sword of Convallaria Upon the Scorched Earth Event Guide

Upon the Scorched Earth is a limited time event in Sword of Convallaria that allows players to farm new stages to get cool rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Upon the Scorched Earth event in Sword of Convallaria.

Recommended Videos

The Upon the Scorched Earth event in Sword of Convallaria will run from Aug. 30, 12 p.m. ET to Sept. 24, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This means that you’ll have just under a month to complete all of the new event stages and farm up enough currency to get the items you want. Considering that it’s generally pretty easy to farm up currency, you should be able to get the most important rewards way before the event ends. F2P players may not be able to clear out the shop entirely, but then again, that’s not necessary at all.

Storyline Campaign

Your first port of call in Upon the Scorched Earth should be the Storyline Campaign stages. Similar to the Elysium Feast event, this Campaign will come with 10 new stages, along with Interval stages that you can attempt. Your first clear of each stage will reward you with Hope Luxites and Canned Octopus, which are used for free sweeps.

After clearing Act IV, you’ll gain access to the Dioroma stages, which is where the bulk of your farming will happen. It’s also worth noting that there’s a time-gated element to the Storyline Campaign stages, so keep checking back every couple of days to continue progressing through it.

Diorama

This is where the fun stuff happens. There are a total of eight Diorama stages in Upon the Scorched Earth. These are repeatable stages that let you farm Trophies, which are the event shop currency. Your goal here is to push through as many Diorama stages as possible, and then keep farming the highest leveled one you’ve unlocked until the end of the event. This will grant you a ton of Trophies, which can be used to purchase items from the event shop.

If you have any of the following units in your party, they can also be used to give you a slight boost in the amount of Trophies you earn:

Alexei (+50%)

Simona (+50%)

Maitha (+20%)

Rawiyah (+20%)

Garcia (+20%)

Lilywill (+20%)

Butterfly (+20%)

Agile Eye (+20%)

Keep in mind that sweeping the Diorama stages requires you to expend five units for five hours.

What to Prioritize Buying From the Shop

Finally, this is probably the most important section for F2P Sword of Convallaria players. It’s going to be very difficult for you to clear out the shop, especially if you don’t have a lot of bonus units. The good news is that you don’t need to, and you can get a lot of good rewards by prioritizing these items in order:

Random Legendary Gear Random Legendary Tarot Whisper Secret Fate Radiant Powder Legendary Radiant Ore Epic Radiant Ore Unnamed Platinum Rank Medal Unnamed Stars

Once you’re able to nab all of the items above, you can pick and choose the remaining ones at your own discretion. Though, honestly, I’d say once you grabbed all of the above, you can probably stop farming the event and go back to your dailies.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Upon the Scorched Earth event in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and tier list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy