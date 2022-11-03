Last month, it was discovered that Square Enix had trademarked the name Symbiogenesis in Japan, which The Free Dictionary defines as, “The formation of a new organism through the merging of two or more free-living organisms.” Since that sounds suspiciously like the premise of the Parasite Eve video games, fans got their hopes up that a new entry in the franchise was finally coming. However, today Square Enix set the record straight: Symbiogenesis is not a new Parasite Eve game, but rather an unrelated NFT art collection experience “for Web3 fans.”

If that makes you wince, allow us to hurt you further by sharing additional details. Symbiogenesis will operate off of the Ethereum blockchain and tentatively plans to launch in spring 2023, where you will be able to collect NFT art that connects to an interactive story and share it on social media. This is how Square Enix specifically describes it:

‘SYMBIOGENESIS’ is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community. The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds.

Traditionally, a PR statement should clarify what a product or service is and incentivize people to partake in it. This PR statement decided to go in the opposite direction, apparently. Fortunately, Square Enix has a vast multitude of highly anticipated actual video games in development, such as Harvestella, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Octopath Traveler II, Forspoken, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, Kingdom Hearts IV. It also just released Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Most people would probably prefer a new Parasite Eve to random NFT art on the blockchain, but an easily ignored oddity like Symbiogenesis is forgivable when Square Enix is doing such a good job of maintaining most of its other franchises lately.