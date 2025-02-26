Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 26, 2025 Added new codes!

A cozy fantasy world where you can have adorable animals by your side? Sign me up! Since the only tricks my dog knows are stealing treats and emotional manipulation, I couldn’t wait to dive into the vibrant world of Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth and befriend a cooler pet.

But not everything is as utopic in the magical woods of La Place as it seems. The city wasn’t only cursed with a super original name but also with a looming shadow of the evil forces. If you want to survive (and pet cats in peace), you better redeem Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes fast! For more fantastic freebies, make sure to visit our list of Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes.

All Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes List

Working Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes

tow7777 : Use for 1 Nympha Armor Card, 5 Nets, and 50k Silverstars

: Use for 1 Nympha Armor Card, 5 Nets, and 50k Silverstars hny2025 : Use for 100 Spirals, 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, and 1 Artifact Map (3)

: Use for 100 Spirals, 500k Shells, 500k Silverstars, and 1 Artifact Map (3) 2024WINTERGIFT: Use for 4k Mana, 200 Spirals, 5 Red Stardust, and 1 Artifact Map (1)

Expired Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes

READYFORPARTY

UPDATENOW2024

tow9999

tow999

TOW2024

tow2020

welcomeback

natsu95812

erza53984

happy48012

tow231

TOWAUG888

0619tow

PURELOVE214

AHRIBELL

UPDATENOW

HappyAnniv5

AnnivCD

Anniversary2024

JourneywithAhri

How to Redeem Codes in Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth

Find out how to redeem Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes with the help of our guide:

Launch Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth on your device. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing for the first time. Tap the four-squares button on the right side of your screen. Select the Settings option in the drop-down menu. Press the Promo Code button at the bottom of the Settings. Insert a code into the Enter here text box. Hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes?

The fastest way to get the upcoming Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes is by bookmarking this page to save it for later. That way, all you need to do is check back occasionally—we’ll handle the rest. The game has a lot of related social media accounts, so it might take a while to browse through everything alone. If you don’t mind, feel free to jump into the following sources:

Why Are My Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth Codes Not Working?

Most Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth codes are notorious for only being available for a very limited time. You’ll have to be fast to get them, so we recommend checking the list often. If you notice an expired reward listed as working, feel free to reach out to us.

Before you jump into the comments, make sure to double-check if your spelling is correct. These codes can be tricky to enter, especially on a tiny smartphone keyboard. Don’t forget to pay close attention to the correct capitalization and interpunction signs.

What Is Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth?

Tales of Wind: Radiant Rebirth is a colorful MMORPG set in a whimsical fantasy world. Explore the enchanted cities, forests, and mountain ranges, seeking adventure and protecting the world from vicious monsters. The game offers seven core classes you can pick from, from the melee-based warrior to the animal-friendly summoner. In addition, you can unlock all sorts of jobs, customize your character’s look, and collect pets and mounts.

