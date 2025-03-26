‘Taylor and Jaime Are Not Close Anymore’: Jaime King’s Life Gets Even More Complicated Amid Her Custody Drama

There was a time when Jaime King seemingly had it all: a rising career as a model and actress, a girl squad of celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, and a happy family. But her life has taken a sad and drastic turn as her name features heavily in the media this week.

Recent reports have focused on how King has lost physical custody of her two young sons James, and Leo, to her ex-husband Kyle Newman after reportedly not meeting the requirements in a parenting course and drug and alcohol rehabilitation program (she has previoulsy entered a Utah rehab center to help her deal with her issues). The former couple will still share legal custody, but for now, Newman has sole physical custody, and King is granted visitation three times a week.

In addition, it was reported that her landlord sued her for owing back rent, resulting in her moving out of her rental home in Los Angeles.

To say that the Out of Death actress is having a tough time lately would be an accurate statement, but does she have a strong support system she can lean on? This is debatable as her friendship with former bestie Taylor Swift has been questioned. “Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don’t talk, but there is still love,” a source reportedly close to King told The Sun.

Fans of King and Swift will know they have been close friends for several years. King even asked her friend to be her youngest son’s godmother (Leo is nine). Despite them allegedly not being as close as they once were, the source claims that if Leo needed Swift, she would “be there in a heartbeat.”

The source continued, “She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could’ve asked to be there for Le. But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact.”

This update will likely sadden fans, and will also come as a bit of a surprise as earlier this month King posted several throwback photos on Instagram, including a couple of snaps of herself and Swift.

It’s not all bad news. King recently issued a statement addressing some of the reports about her. “The situation with my landlord was resolved privately,” she told Us Weekly on March 24. “It’s disappointing — but not surprising — to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention. I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.” This statement was proven true because the star recently posted a short video of herself driving in a car with her children in the backseat.

The post was made on Instagram, where King has 1.5 million followers. She captioned it with a simple message: “Today Sunday Funday with my babies.” Fans were quick to react, with comments including, “Sweet babies, look how happy they are with momma,” and “As a Mom that’s been through something similar, my heart goes out to you. Keep fighting.”

If the reports about King are true, the silver lining is that she can always count on her loyal fans for their support, regardless of the issue, and many people are rooting for her!

