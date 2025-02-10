Taylor Swift Reacts to Getting Booed at the Super Bowl, Instantly Becomes the Most Relatable Meme

Another Super Bowl has come and gone, and Taylor Swift has marked her second appearance at the highly publicized sports event. Unfortunately, this time, it came with shocking reactions from fans who booed her when she showed up on the jumbotron.

Recommended Videos

Since the Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl again, Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She attended the event with some of her friends, rapper Ice Spice, stylist Ashley Avignone, and the band HAIM, and was there to have a good time.

Footage shared by the NFL shows the superstar “Karma” singer on the jumbotron as she was getting booed by fans at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, where the Chiefs were taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was on the screen for 10 seconds when the fans started booing, although the game featured several celebrities on the jumbotron, including Anne Hathaway, Adam Sandler, and more. They didn’t get booed.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Recreated the Iconic “Holding Space” Moment With Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Grammys

During the booing, Swift softly turned to her friends and gave the crowd a side eye as she shook off the negativity. Tennis legend Serena Williams also shared a tweet of support on X. “I love you @taylorswift13, dont listen to those booo!!”

I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025

Swift’s unbothered reaction to the crowd didn’t go unnoticed by the Internet, which quickly turned her into a meme. The 14-time Grammy Award winner became the Internet’s favorite reaction, thanks to her side-eye.

Taylor was super calm today 😞 pic.twitter.com/nB1iW5Tgh1 — AI (@UniqueArman07) February 10, 2025

Me when someone asks me to share my mac & cheese #supper🥣 — Kraft Mac & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) February 10, 2025

The Internet took turns defending the “Fornight” singer, who didn’t seem to care about the ongoing negativity. However, one person took even more interest in the booing than Swift — President Donald Trump. The President, who won’t leave Swift out of his mind not even for one second, was also at the game, and shared no less than three posts about Swift.

Donald Trump makes a third post about Taylor Swift being booed at the Super Bowl:



“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” pic.twitter.com/rHTWWz3O5k — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

He wrote, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.” Trump is referring to Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris last September, the reaction was most likely because she was a Chiefs supporter, as multiple fans were booed during the game.

Swift was at the Super Bowl to support Kelce and didn’t care about anyone’s reactions. In fact, after having played three sold-out shows in the same stadium just three months ago in October as the last leg of the Eras Tour, there’s no way she cared about some dads, Brads, and Chads booing her.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy