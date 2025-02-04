Taylor Swift Recreated the Iconic “Holding Space” Moment With Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 Grammys

Taylor Swift and Cynthia Erivo briefly shared the same seat at the 2025 Grammy Awards and recreated the most iconic moment from the Wicked press tour.

Recommended Videos

Wicked was 2024’s fifth highest-grossing film of the year and it was a major success commercially, with 10 Oscar nominations to pride itself with. Naturally, it’s a film that attracted even Taylor Swift’s attention, and not just because of the wonderful production and amazing lyrics.

Although Swift hasn’t publicly addressed Wicked since its premiere (and she had a lot going on during those moments), she is very aware of the film and its press tour, as evidenced by one moment at the Grammys.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the “Bejeweled” superstar and the Oscar-nominated Wicked actress were defying the seating charts. As the two shared a seat together, they were also filmed recreating the iconic “holding space” moment between Erivo and Ariana Grande from the press tour.

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1886221399200838041

If you don’t understand any of this, don’t worry, not even the stars did. For the Swift-Erivo situation, there’s a very simple explanation: As she was going back to her seat at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Cynthia Erivo couldn’t find her seat and Taylor Swift immediately came there to help, and offered to share her chair, as the whole thing was on live television.

RELATED: Ethan Slater Celebrates Ariana Grande’s Oscar Nomination for Wicked With a Sweet Pic

The show’s host, Trevor Noah, was holding his speech about how “big” the night was, and Swift and Erivo were right behind him, in very good spirits. They were smiling and giggling, and at one point, the two recreated the “holding space” meme, with Swift grabbing Erivo’s finger on air.

The original interview with Grande and Erivo went viral in November when Out journalist Tracy Gilchrist told the two co-stars that the LGBTQ+ community was connecting with “Defying Gravity,” highlighting they’re “holding space” for the lyrics. Erivo was visibly moved by that information, although she didn’t know exactly what “holding space” meant, and Grande, to support her, grabbed her finger.

Grande recently addressed the moment during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, “I didn’t know what it all means and I’m just trying to comfort Cynthia because she’s very emotional, and so I […] grabbed her finger cause I see that she’s getting choked up cause I didn’t know what I was doing with myself.”

As Taylor Swift was physically “holding space” for Cynthia Erivo by offering her chair, the moment gave us the Swift-Wicked crossover we didn’t know we needed.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy