Taylor Swift’s Killer Outfit at the 2025 Grammys Featured Multiple References to Her Lyrics

Taylor Swift has a long history with Easter eggs, and, while her 2025 Grammy look wasn’t filled with hints at future songs and albums, it honored her past work with several not-so-subtle references.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Swift attended the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, to find out if she was taking home any of the six nominations her best album yet, The Tortured Poets Department, received. Unfortunately, it was one of the night’s biggest snubs.

Swift stunned in a short, bejeweled, one-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress. This was the most daring and sexy look she’s done in a very long time and it featured a custom Lorraine Schwartz leg chain with a “T” letter hanging and a series of red rubies. She further accessorized with big earrings from the same jeweler and Casadei sandals.

The dress could be a direct reference to her past work, most specifically, the Red album, which she re-recorded and released in 2021 as Red (Taylor’s Version). The album’s aesthetic included lots of bright red, highlighted by the album’s titular song, whose chorus has the lyrics, “Loving him was red.”

The gemstones could be a reference to her Midnights song “Maroon,” especially the lyrics, “I feel you no matter what/ The rubies that I gave up.” Her earrings also featured 12 gems in each ear, a sneaky Easter egg for her future TS12.

La pièce de resistance of the entire look was the leg chain, which featured a personalized “T” letter. Of course, the letter could be from her name, but it might also subtly hint at her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend, Travis Kelce. There are two lyrics combined for this option, as she has 2016’s Reputation’s “Call It What You Want,” with the lyrics “I want to wear his initial on a chain ’round my neck,” but also 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department’s “Guilty as Sin,” which has the lyrics, “What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh/ Only in my mind?”

If the reference is about Kelce, there might be a High School Musical joke in there, too. Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) gifted Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) a necklace with his initial, which could link to TTPD‘s “So High School” song, which she wrote about Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s Grammy look was a killa and it also referenced her iconic signature lip color, something she highlighted in “Style” with the lyric “I got that red lip classic thing that you like,” as well as many other songs.

