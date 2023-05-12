Tears of the Kingdom Creators Discuss Much-Desired Zelda Movie

Today is the day that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom drops, and as such it’s time to stop caring about it and start looking at what’s coming next for the franchise. That’s just how these things work. While another game is most likely very far away, barring an unprecedented third game in the Breath of the wild timeline, could we be getting a Zelda movie anytime soon? Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma and Tears of the Kingdom director Hidemaro Fujibayashi briefly discussed the possibility and likelihood of a movie in an interview with Polygon.

The possibility is far more likely after the raging success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Nintendo’s own proclamation that more films based on its IPs are coming, so it makes sense to ask the Zelda producer and Tears director. Their answer is, of course, mostly a non-answer, but it’s far more than we could have ever hoped for just a few short years ago when Nintendo was still too scarred from the ’90s Super Mario Bros. movie to ever make any film ever again. They’re basically saying there’s a chance, but it would be great if the fans chimed in about it.

“I have to say, I am interested,” Aonuma said when pressed about a film coming. “For sure. But it’s not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately.”

“Maybe the voice of the fans is what’s important here,” Fujibayashi followed up, suggesting that Zelda fans should somehow make their voices heard about wanting a movie.

That, honestly, seems like whoever is making the movie decisions at Nintendo just isn’t paying much attention. The moment it was revealed Mario was getting a new movie, the next comment that the collective internet had was, “Zelda when?” Hell, the fact that there was a Zelda Netflix show in the works at one point before Netflix totally screwed the pooch on that partnership shows that both Nintendo and film studios know there’s a demand for a Zelda film. In fact, chances are Nintendo is already somewhere in the early stages of making this happen, and both Aonuma and Fujibayashi are just playing coy on something they can’t talk about.