Ted Lasso Season 4 Release Window, Cast, and More

One of the best and most popular original series on Apple TV+ is Ted Lasso, which seemingly concluded with its third season in 2023. Fortunately, the hit series has been renewed for a surprise fourth season. Here’s everything we know about Ted Lasso Season 4, including its release window.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Release Window

Ted Lasso Season 4 does not yet have an officially confirmed release window from Apple TV+ at the time of this writing. However, reports have at least indicated a tentative production schedule for the upcoming season. According to a report from Deadline, the series is still in the midst of contract negotiations for several returning cast members for the fourth season, with star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis already signed on to reprise his role as the show’s eponymous soccer coach. Additional cast members expected to return include Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift. Scripting for Season 4 has reportedly been underway for several months with several returning screenwriters, though specific creative talent has yet to be confirmed.

The report goes on to claim that, as new roles are currently being cast, principal photography is tentatively expected to begin in July 2025, with filming in Kansas and the show’s usual setting of the United Kingdom. For reference, previous seasons of Ted Lasso took approximately five months to complete filming. After filming was completed in June 2022 for Ted Lasso Season 3, the season went through approximately nine months of post-production, premiering the following March. With that in mind, if the July 2025 filming start date holds, principal photography should last until December 2025, with an August or September 2026 season premiere date in keeping with this production pattern. To clarify, this is all speculative until a definitive report is issued by Apple TV+.

Ted Lasso Season 4 Cast

So far, Ted Lasso Season 4 only has four returning cast members confirmed, while Juno Temple is reportedly in the midst of contract negotiations to reprise her role as public relations and marketing professional Keeley Jones. At the time of this writing, no new characters and the actors cast for the season have been announced by Apple TV+. Here are all the cast members reportedly returning for Ted Lasso Season 4, along with each of the characters that they play.

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Though Ted Lasso Season 3 ended with Lasso leaving AFC Richmond to return to his home state of Kansas to coach his young son’s soccer team, Season 4 will reportedly have the unassumingly wise coach return to England. This time, Lasso will be coaching a women’s soccer team, presumably bringing his signature life lessons and motivational spirit to the entire football club. What this development means for Lasso’s old men’s soccer team of AFC Richmond and his associates playing and working at the football club has yet to be seen, as well as if any additional returning characters, beyond the five listed above, will similarly resurface in the series.

And that’s everything to know about Ted Lasso Season 4.

Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+.

