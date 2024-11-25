10 Best Anime Not on Crunchyroll — And Where to Watch Them in 2024

Are you looking for your next anime show to binge-watch but don’t have access to Crunchyroll? Here are 10 of the best anime shows you can watch right now without a Crunchyroll subscription, in case you can’t get — or don’t want — Crunchyroll.

Recommended Videos

Best Anime Shows and Where to Watch

One Piece

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix

One Piece is an 1122-episode anime that follows Luffy, a young pirate who sets out to find a treasure known as the “One Piece” to become the king of the pirates. Along his journey, he encounters several obstacles and gains the superpower to stretch his body like rubber, giving him major strength and agility.

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young teenager who sets out to become a demon slayer in order to avenge his family after his sister is attacked by demons. Sitting at 63 episodes and a number of movies, this exciting, action packed shounen anime is a great choice.

Pokémon

Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix

If you’re going to watch any anime, let it be this one. Pokémon is an absolute classic and full of nostalgia, whether you’re looking to rewatch the anime or have never seen it before. Pokémon is widely credited for making anime popular around the world, but if you’re not familiar with the storyline, here’s a rundown.

The 1997 anime follows the story of a young boy named Ash Ketchum who wants to become a Pokémon master. Ash and his friends set out to search for new Pokémon, traveling the world along the way all while battling rivals and meeting legendary Pokémon.

Delicious in Dungeon

Where to watch: Netflix

This fantasy-comedy anime series follows the story of Laios, a human swordsman who leads a group of adventurers into the dungeon to rescue his sister, who was eaten by a red dragon. The group is forced to fight monsters, starvation, and corruption all while learning about each other and how the group reacts when things go awry. Delicious in Dungeon Season 1 is complete, and a second season is on the way soon.

Bleach

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus

Bleach follows the story of Ichigo, a high school student who can see ghosts. He becomes a Soul Reaper, tasked with defending humans from evil spirits and guiding souls to the afterlife following an attack on his family by a ghostlike creature called a Hollow. Bleach‘s 366 original series and new series Thousand-Year Blood War are full of exciting twists and turns.

Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This anime series follows the young Eren Jaeger, who attempts to cleanse the world of Titans who have taken over humanity. After an attack that kills his mother, Eren and his childhood friends Mikasa and Armin join the military Survey Corps to protect their walled city from the hungry Titans.

Code Geass

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, AppleTV, which offers a free trial to new subscribers

Code Geass follows the story of Lelouch Lamperouge, who is a Brittannian price living in Japan when an invasion occurs. Lelouch gains the power of Geass, which allows him to control anyone’s will. Full of mecha action and political intrigue, Code Geass offers a compelling story.

Megalo Box

Where to Watch: Hulu, Peacock

Megalo Box, sometimes styled as Megalobox, has two seasons and follows the story of an underground fighter known by his ring name, Junk Dog. He decides to enter a boxing competition called Megalonia to defeat the champion, Yūri. An action-packed fighting anime, Megalo Box is great fun.

Guilty Crown

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Guilty Crown, which was first released in 2011, follows the story of 17-year-old Ouma Shu who accidentally obtains a rare power named “Power of the Kings.” Another mecha anime with mystery and intrigue, Guilty Crown boasts a killer soundtrack by Hiroyuki Sawano and features songs by Supercell.

Death Note

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock

Death Note was released in 2006 and only had 37 episodes, but it is certainly worth the watch as it was rated 100% by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The anime follows the story of high school student Light Yagami who finds a notebook with the ability to kill anyone whose name is written in it. Light uses his incredible intellect and the Death Note to kill evil people, leading to a cat-and-mouse dance between Light and the mysterious detective prodigy L, who is tasked with apprehending whoever is killing these people.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy