Netflix has been attempting to establish its streaming service as a leader in animated content, especially anime. Unfortunately, many of the heavy hitters for the coming Fall anime season, including Terminator Zero, have been leaked. Here is everything we know about the Netflix Terminator Zero leaks.
Terminator Zero Leak Explained
The news of leaks first started to appear when opening and ending sequences for the highly anticipated Dandadan anime started appearing on X (formerly known as Twitter), which is animated by Science Saru and will be distributed by both Crunchyroll and Netflix. The leaks didn’t stop there, as the first six episodes of that anime were released, along with a lot of other Netflix anime content. The worst of the leaks was that of Terminator Zero, as all the episodes for the upcoming anime were leaked ahead of its August 29 release date. The episodes are of low quality and are also watermarked by the leakers.
Another interesting aspect of these leaks is the fact that they are all in Japanese, with no subtitles available. This Netflix data breach is easily one of the worst anime leaks in the industry and a big blow to the creators who worked hard to realize these stories and bring them to life through their beautiful animation. In the case of the Terminator Zero leaks, it’s Production I.G. (Ghost in the Shell, Kaiju No. 8) that’s animating the project, which centers around the development of an A.I. that was meant to compete with Skynet just before Judgment Day.
Netflix also just recently released a statement on the leaks, which can be read in the tweet below:
The most unfortunate part of this is that many have decided to download and distribute the episodes of Terminator Zero, lessening the value of the hard work that animators, directors, writers, and actors put into the project. To watch the anime in the way it was meant to be viewed, you can stream Terminator Zero on Netflix on August 29.
And that’s the Terminator Zero leak explained.
Published: Aug 9, 2024 03:07 pm