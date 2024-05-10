That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 54 Recap & Spoilers

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 54 has arrived, and with last week’s episode only sort of featuring our gooey hero, we’re hoping to see more of Rimuru and his group this week. What’ll happen though, and will everything ever be okay?

Recommended Videos

What Happens in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Episode 54?

We kick off in Tempest with a shocking report stating that Hinata and four others are heading to Tempest, and have avoided Soka’s tracking, which is no small feat. Temple Knights also seem to be moving towards Falmuth with the aim of killing whoever killed the Archbishop, and the person who’s backing Sir Youm. Diablo has to apologise for his error in judgement here, but he’s sure to make it up to everyone, and Rimuru is a forgiving sort. We’d work under Rimuru, the dude’s great.

The decision is made to summon Adalmann, the lich who used to protect Clayman’s party to the meeting. He’s a little long in the tooth, but explains that he used to be a cardinal in the Western Holy Church, and that things seem to have changed substantially since he was there. Adalmann explains that the church became corrupt, and that he fell to one of their traps. He then states that they have to be careful of Lubelius.

Rimuru labels Veldora as the last line of defense while thinking about a counterplan. This section is just filled to the brim with proper nouns, so expect a bit of pausing if you’re building out a board with red string on. After a bit more talk, Rimuru suggests they could just give up, but Diablo balks at the idea, and states he’ll find out who’s causing them all trouble. Rimuru then realises that his people may have become too reliable, and sort of tick along making good decisions without him.

While more troops are then revealed to be on the move, Rimuru is only worried about Hinata. He’s hoping to talk with her, but it’s hard to say if that’s going to happen. So, Rimuru states that everyone should avoid killing any Holy Knights to help keep things as civil as they’re likely to be. Shion states that she could go out to meet the Holy Knights with her special forces, and Benimaru states that they’re actually a good choice for the job as they’re incredibly tough to kill.

That just leaves the other Enlightened with Hinata, and Rimuru goes through his list of who he can rely on to take them on if needed. He settles on Benimaru, Shion, and Soei as the best choices, and of course they’re happy to take the job on. Rimuru then asks that Shion keep an eye on the detached force, just in case someone is especially strong there. It’s just then that Albis and Suphia from the Beastketeers turn up, which is good timing.

Rimuru seems surprised that they want to help, even though he basically saved their entire country, but hey ho. Rimuru then states to everyone that if they can’t simply subdue the foes opposing them that they’re to switch to all-out violence, and prioritise their friends’ lives over that of the enemy. That’s no doubt due to the fact that some of his friends died last time he dealt with Hinata because he was a little too naive and hopeful about everyone just getting along and not doing a big old heap of murder.

The scene then cuts to a mysterious mansion in a blizzard, where a creepy old dude is sat with a bunch of creepy friends. It seems this group is likely the ones who tampered with the Archbishop and the message he was supposed to send, and will undoubtedly get their comeuppance at some point, but we’d be surprised if it was in the next couple of episodes. Happily surprised, but surprised nonetheless.

The group seems to include some of the Eastern Merchants, with Damrada seemingly being a bigwig there. The creepy old dude, who is called Granville, then states that he knows it’s the goal of the East to sow chaos in the West to sell weapons. Very kind of him to give away some exposition. Granville is the head of the Rozzo family, and states that both the Eastern Merchants and his family want Hinata gone. They seem to think that they’ll be able to have a friendly chat with Veldora and then move on to how they’ll deal with the Western Holy Church. We get a little more exposition about why these two groups are working together, see a gun, and then Glenville states that Rimuru will have to be dealt with if Hinata fails, but he’s clearly not expecting her to come out on top.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens next week in That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime episode 55. We might even see a fight after so much chatting this season, but we’ll have to wait a week to see for sure.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more