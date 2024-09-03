That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 21 release date? Of course you do, and because we’re also keen fans of Tempest and all of its denizens, we’ve gone ahead and found it for you. All you need to do is keep reading.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 21 release date is September 6th. It feels like we’ve had about five different story arcs in this season so far, and frankly, we love it. That speed of pace is so refreshing for an anime, and it also means that we’re likely approaching yet another climax to another ark, which is very exciting. That’s especially true as the next episode may have the showdown between the reluctant Lightspeed hero and Rimuru.

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 20?

Episode 20 has a bunch of little bits happening throughout. The biggest storyline is that of the creative arts in Tempest, which kicks things off with a concert for the many visitors, including Luminus herself. The crowning jewel of the show is that Shuna and Shion both perform at the end, and it’s incredibly cool. This leads Luminus to demand a meeting with Rimuru, where she teaches him how to share his power with his believers, and he promises to let her researchers in.

There’s also a subplot about some merchants wanting payment in a specific currency, and while Tempest has lots of money theoretically, none of it’s any good. That’ll all be sorted out, and we reckon it’s the pesky Merchant Alliance trying to stir things up again, especially as the creepy child from that faction keeps popping up. We’ll find out soon when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 21 drops on Crunchyroll.

