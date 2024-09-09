That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date Confirmed

Come on in, folks, because we’ve got the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 22 release date right here for you. After all, nothing’s worse than not being 100 percent certain of when your next meeting with the Great Rimuru is.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 22 release date is September 13th. As we do every week, we just want to thank this show for being a constant source of joy and entertainment in the world of anime. It’s quite simply our favorite one right now.

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 21?

It’s tournament arc time, baby! Is there anything better than a good tournament arc in an anime? Don’t answer that; we all know the answer is yes, and that’s especially true when it’s just a little guy of an arc where we get multiple matches in a single episode. What a joy. Anyway, that’s basically what’s going on in this episode. We see Rimuru naming four of his strongest troops the Elite Four to keep them from ruining the vibe of the tournament and then the fights get underway.

It’s all good fun, and we see the might of people like Gobta on full display in Season 3, Episode 21, even if it is only because he wants a fishing rod. Of course, the funniest part is the Lightspeed Hero deciding he doesn’t really want to fight and winning over the entire crowd while doing so. With the final match then decided, being Gobta versus the Lightspeed Hero, everyone retires for a nice big feast. We’ll see what happens when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s next episode arrives on Crunchyroll.

