That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 23 Release Date Confirmed

Good news folks, we’ve got the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 23 release date right here, and you don’t even need to be reborn as a monster to get it. All you need to do is keep reading this article.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 23 release date is September 20. The last few episodes have been a really intriguing change of tone, with the darkness that often rears its head being essentially invisible, which is novel. We’re fairly sure that means there’s going to be incoming trouble though.

What Happened In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 22?

The first half of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 22 was largely focused on the money issues that have recently cropped up in Tempest. The leaders of both the dwarves and elves believe that it’s likely whoever set up the issue was hoping to come in as a savior as well and that they were going to swoop in to have Rimuru owe them one. Thankfully, that’s not anything that Rimuru has to worry about because he’s just a solid dude with good (and very rich) friends.

The latter half of the episode has the end of the tournament arc, which sees Gobta fusing with Ranga and knocking himself out, and the Masyuki surrendering his victory out of genuine fear. Milim decides she’ll take them and train them to be stronger, and then we see the LIghtspeed Hero and Rimuru sitting down for lunch, where the Hero bears his soul and explains his skill. Things end on a lovely note with the two being chill with each other.

We’ll find out more next time when That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3, Episode 23 releases on September 20.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

