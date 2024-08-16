The Bachelor: Are Joey and Kelsey Still Together? Answered

The Bachelor has captivated audiences since it premiered in 2002. Every season, viewers get invested in its love story, but few have captivated like Joey and Kelsey. Was all the heartbreak worth it, and is The Bachelor couple Joey and Kelsey still together?

Are Joey and Kelsey Engaged?

Joey and Kelsey are still together and got engaged back in November 2023, when Joey’s season of The Bachelor wrapped up. However, over nine months later, the pair have yet to be wed. A quick look at their social media profiles shows that Kelsey is still going by her maiden name, and her Instagram handle is still @kelseyanderson. So even though they haven’t had a wedding, is the couple still together?

It seems that Joey and Kelsey are still on their way to a happily ever after, as the couple is still together and is public about their relationship. As recently as August 11th, the pair posted images together, highlighting their excursion to the Hamptons. The two appear very happy, and Kelsey Anderson’s engagement ring is prominent in several photos.

When Are Joey and Kelsey From The Bachelor Getting Married?

Joey and Kelsey don’t have a date set for their wedding, at least not publicly. While they are still planning on getting married, the pair seems to be in no rush. In an article published by Cosmpolitan in Spring 2024, Joey stated, “We want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it.” He also said, “it’s time now to enjoy this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”

It seems that after the hectic production schedule and stress of filming The Bachelor, the couple is eager to spend time together and let their relationship grow as they plan something special for the day they tie the knot.

The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.



