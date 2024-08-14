The Bachelorette: Are Charity and Dotun Still Together?

Season 20 of The Bachelorette concluded with bachelorette Charity Lawson accepting a proposal from suitor Dotun Olubeko. But what happened next? Are The Bachelorette’s Charity and Dotun still together?

Did The Bachelorette’s Charity and Dotun Stay Together?

The Bachelorette’s Charity and Dotun are still together, beating the Bachelorette odds. None of the previous five seasons’ winners stayed together with their bachelorette, but Charity and Dotun have proven that maybe you can find love on reality TV.

27-year-old therapist Charity selected medicine specialist Dotun from 25 suitors, and his final proposal won her heart. The pair later went to therapy (via LifeandStyle), not because there was anything wrong that needed fixing but because they wanted to ensure the relationship lasted. Perhaps unsurprisingly, as entertaining and (sometimes) romantic as The Bachelorette and other dating TV shows are, relationships forged under those circumstances don’t always work so well in the real world. And as of August 2024, the couple seems strong.

This couple, who captured viewers’ hearts, has also gone on to feature on the cover of Munalichi Bride magazine (via Instagram). As reported by Bachelor Nation, the pair plan to get married in 2025, and some of the photoshoots on their Instagram definitely have a wedding flavour. It wouldn’t surprise me if the wedding wound up in the pages of Hello Magazine.

It’s currently unclear whether ABC will be involved in the wedding. Some couples from The Bachelor franchise have had TV weddings and, presumably, were paid by ABC to have them televised. But it’ll be up to the pair whether they decide to take that option.

The Bachelorette is available to watch now.

