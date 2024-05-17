The Beginning After the End Season 6 Release Date Confirmed

As South Korean manhwa, or comics, continue to build their readership worldwide, one series that has grown increasingly popular is The Beginning After the End written by TurtleMe and illustrated by Fuyuki23. Released online in a season structure, The Beginning After the End has set its Season 6 release date.

Recommended Videos

When Is The Beginning After the End Season 6 Releasing?

The Beginning After the End will return for its sixth season on Saturday, May 18, 2024, over a year after Season 5 of the manhwa series concluded its run in late January 2023. Season 5 had maintained a weekly release schedule in publishing its individual chapters and the same release strategy is expected for The Beginning After the End Season 6. In between Seasons 5 and 6, the manhwa series released four bonus chapters throughout 2023 as readers waited for the series’ full return.

The Beginning After the End manhwa adapts the webnovel series of the same name, also written by TurtleMe, which launched in January 2017. Compared to the manhwa, the prose webnovel series is currently in the middle of what will be its tenth collected volume as it regularly publishes new chapters. The Beginning After the End’s manwha series, which launched in 2018, mirrors the webnovel’s volumes, with Season 5 adapting the webnovel’s fifth volume and Season 6 expected to adapt the webnovel’s sixth volume.

Both the prose webnovel and manhwa for The Beginning After the End can be read on the online platform Tapas. The fantasy series follows the reincarnated King Grey, who sets out to live out a more fulfilling and compassionate life in his new persona as Arthur Leywin in the high fantasy realm of Dicathen based on his memories and experiences in his past life. However, as the specter of war looms, Arthur finds his new outlook tested in the face of escalating conflict.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more