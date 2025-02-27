The Best Board Games for Video Gaming Fanatics

If you’re looking for something new to do rather than playing the same video game, then this one is for you! I compiled a list of board games that are perfect for gamers looking to try something new.

Whether you’re still playing your favorite video game but in board game form or trying out a new game altogether, then you’ve come to the right place. Continue reading to see how you can get your hands on some of these board games based on famous video games.

Fallout

This two-player Fallout Wasteland Warfare board game is perfect for anyone who loves this video game. Since it’s a two-person game, find a friend who shares the love of Fallout with you to play along with!

Amazon Review: “What a great game. We’ve been having a blast with it since it arrived. Pros and Cons incoming. If you like the fallout universe, or skirmish style miniature wargaming, this game is for you. If you’re familiar with skirmish wargaming, go ahead and spring for the resin miniatures starter though, it’ll end up saving you a little money in he long run. All of the expansion kits are resin, the included PVC models in the starter set suffer from classic GW inbred mumbley face, and lack a little definition.”

Buy Now: Purchase on Amazon for $71.27

World of Warcraft

The World of Warcraft board game is a fantasy civilization strategy game, perfect for friends and family to play. Ages 8 and up can play the game, and it requires 2-5 players. The game was rated a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Amazon Review: “Super fun and easy to learn. Hubby and I played with the kids (aged 11 and 9). First game took about 2 hours because we were all learning. The art is beautiful and pieces are all good quality. We will be trading out the monies for real coins tho, but thats just because were a big gaming family. 10/10.”

Buy Now: Purchase on Amazon for $54.99

Assassin’s Creed

This Assassin’s Creed board game follows a 26-chapter storyline. It’s a strategy board game, perfect for ages 14 and up. The game is perfect because you can either play with yourself, or up to four other people.

Amazon Review: “The game beautifully captures the essence of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The narrative is rich and engaging, pulling you into the historical setting of Venice. Each mission unfolds like a chapter in a novel, making you feel like a part of the brotherhood.”

Buy Now: Purchase on Amazon for $42.31

Civilization

Civilization: A New Dawn allows players to rewrite history as they develop culture, technology, and military strength. For this game, you must play with 2-4 players from ages 14 and up.

Amazon Review: “My son is a huge Civilization video game fan, and saved his own money to purchase this game. The pieces are durable, similar quality you would expect from an Arkham Horror or Twilight Imperium. My son did the setup and read the rules on his own and found the game to be easily playable even as it is more complex in its dynamics than a more conventional board game (Like Monopoly).”

Buy Now: Purchase on Amazon for $53.94

Dorfromantik

This board game is based on the indie hit video game that was released in 2021. The board game consists of completing tasks in order to earn points, and is a game of collaboration.

Amazon Review: “My family has had a blast with this one! The graphics are simple and effective but super charming. The play itself is simple and easy to learn but it ads complexity as you make your way through campaigns. Highly recommend for beginner strategy gamers or gamers looking to play more collaborative style games.”

Buy Now: Purchase on Amazon for $40.07

