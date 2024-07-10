Low-Carbon Activator is a vital material for building one of the most important items in The First Descendant. Here’s how to get Low Carbon Activator in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

The Best Low-Carbon Activator Farm in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best way to farm Low-Carbon Activator in The First Descendant is from the Fallen Theater: Vulgus Strategic Outpost in Kingston. You can find this in the northern part of the Fallen Theater area. This resource drops from what the game calls “mission monsters.” These are enemies with yellow health bars, and one of them spawns at the end of this mission.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Destroy the three marked generators to get him to spawn in, then take him out when he does. Make sure you move over to the point where he dies, as this is a resource drop. It does not automatically get added to your inventory. The icon for items like this is a small purple bolt, as shown above. So, don’t do all the work of farming the item and then forget to pick it up.

The best thing to do here is just farm this when you are strong enough for it to be trivial. That won’t take long, as Kingston is the game’s first area, and you should rapidly out-level it. It’s also good to have a very strong area of effect damage dealer, like Bunny. She will rapidly kill enemies and destroy the generators with her third ability; then you can easily wipe out the boss monster.

The main issue you might have is that other people will be farming them, and there is a five-minute cooldown timer between each completion. I would suggest you set your instance to private and farm them solo.

To do this, just go back to Albion, then open your map as if you are going to load into Kingston. Look in the top left corner, and you will see a blue bar that says “Public.” Click on this to switch things to private, and you will be the only person in the instance, along with anyone who is in your party. Just remember to turn things back to Public if you want to play with randoms again. Also, this will not work for Albion, which is a strict public instance.

You will need Low-Carbon Activator to make Energy Activators, one of the most important items for leveling your character into the endgame in The First Descendant.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy