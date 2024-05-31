The best MultiVersus characters for beginners will help you get to grips with the fighting game without too much stress. There are plenty of characters to choose from, but learning one really well to begin with is always a good option.

The Best MultiVersus Characters for Beginners

It’s worth noting that if you’re committed, you can absolutely start with any character you love, but we’ve picked the ones that will help you learn the ropes a little bit faster than the others. After all, if you keep losing, you’ll probably lose interest. So, let’s get into it.

Superman

Superman is a solid character in every respect, which isn’t surprising given that he’s, well, Superman. The Man of Steel belongs to the Tank class, which means that he’s a little slower than some of the other fighters, but also means that he can take hits that’d end other fighters instantly and dole out big damage when needed. His moveset isn’t too complicated to wrap your head around, and at the end of the day, he’s Superman.

Jake the Dog

Jake the Dog is a Bruiser, which means just pure force through and through. His power lies in his ability to shapeshift and his range. He can shift his body into strange shapes that make him unpredictable, and his reach is deceptive, a bit like Dhalsim from Street Fighter. The only issue is that he’s a little lighter than some other fighters, so he can be knocked off a little easier, but that just means you’ve got to hit your enemies harder and faster than they can hit you.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is an Assassin class character, which means that she’s a lightweight but incredibly fast character with great combos and good mixup potential. Generally speaking, you want to get into combat quickly and start throwing your foes into the air and then just keep them there, ideally stopping them from attacking with your own flurry of blows. She’s got great aerial mobility and has some serious power when trying to spike enemies.

Shaggy

Super Saiyan Shaggy isn’t just the one-true God for many believers, but also a darn good character in MultiVersus. Shaggy is another Brusier-class character and one that is especially good in close-quarters combat. He’s an easy-to-learn character thanks to fairly straight-forward special attacks, and that means that you’ll have an easier time getting to grips with how and where he can hit.

Wonder Woman

Finally, we’ve got Wonder Woman, who’s another Tank character. Much like Supes, she’s a great all-rounder with solid defense and offense, and she also has a good mix of both melee and ranged attacks. She also has a solid whip attack that allows her to pull characters in so that she can continue the beatdown if your foe tries to run away. Master her, and you’ll master the battlefield and the game.

And those are the best MultiVersus characters for beginners.

MultiVersus is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

