The Best New Fantasy Books Coming in July 2023

Let’s take a trip, shall we? To a faraway land full of magic, where evil is always present, but heroes emerge to stand against it. Fantasy fiction can be an excellent escape for readers, and July 2023 has new books that allow readers to spend their summer vacation in all sorts of literary worlds — even those far, far away.

The heat of summer offers new entries in long-standing fantasy series and a few beginnings of new franchises. With July 4 falling on a Tuesday, July 11 and 18 are loaded with new releases, so they could be busy (and heavy) days for fans. Like our best horror books of July 2023 list, several significant releases are on those days.

Fantasy Books to Watch in July 2023

The Stars Are Dying – Chloe C. Peñaranda, July 11

The first entry in the new Nytefall series by Chloe C. Peñaranda, The Stars Are Dying, is part romance novel, part fantasy epic. Astraea lives in a world so ravaged by the tyrannical king that even the celestial gods have abandoned it. She also suffers from extreme memory loss and can only recall portions of memories spanning five years. Astraea seeks answers and risks being exposed to the bloodthirsty vampires in the land to get them.

When she meets Nyte, Astraea is thrust into a story that finds her in King’s Central during the famed Libertatum, a competition hosted by the king where different lands compete for protection from the vampires. After a competitor is murdered, Astraea must decide whether to step in and replace them to protect her kingdom.

The Jasad Heir – Sara Hashem, July 18

Sara Hashem’s The Jasad Heir is primarily inspired by Egyptian history and culture and features a fast-paced fantasy story filled with danger and adventure. Hashem created a rich world with an heir to a slaughtered royal family living in hiding. The armies of Nazahl still hunt Sylvia even 10 years after the massacre.

However, Sylvia accidentally reveals her magic to the Nazahl Heir. This forces her to team up with him to hunt down rebels while trying to hide her true identity. As the Heirs spend more time together, Sylvia has to choose between staying in hiding or realizing her destiny.

Immortal Longings – Chloe Gong, July 18

Immortal Longings is the first book of the Flesh & False Gods series and the first adult fantasy book by Chloe Gong. At the core of Immortal Longings is another competition — seemingly a theme in this month’s releases. But this one is a lot more than that. Within the competition are competing motives and egos, different struggles for power, and a quest for change.

Princess Calla has been in hiding since murdering her own parents years ago, and she is now looking to finish the job by killing the last of the royals. Anton fights to save his love, hoping to win the means to help her emerge from a coma. August is the king’s adopted son but also seeks change. The three align in the competition, but they each have vastly different priorities and goals. In a fight to the death, only one can prevail.

Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade – Delilah S. Dawson, July 18

Okay, Star Wars isn’t completely fantasy, but it’s definitely more fantasy than it is sci-fi. Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade looks to continue the trend of excellent standalone books that add to the new canon established by Disney. In this entry, we learn how a once proud and dedicated Jedi becomes one of the infamous Inquisitors.

As a Padawan, Iskat Akaris experiences the death of her master at the beginning of the Clone Wars. During the years-long conflict, Akaris acts as a general and finds that her confidence in the Jedi Order is shaken. Order 66 gives her a chance to escape what she feels are the confines of the Jedi Order and realize her potential with the Force as an Inquisitor.

The Weaver and the Witch Queen, Genevieve Gornichec, July 25

The Weaver and the Witch Queen is set in 10th century Norway and features magic, history, and the bonds of found family. Oddny and Gunnhild meet as children and couldn’t be any more of opposites. Gunnhild wants a life of power and adventure, while Oddny strives to live a peaceful, quiet existence. When they learn of a prophecy that spells danger for them both, Oddny and Gunnhild take an oath to always protect each other.

Oddny’s quiet life is uprooted when Viking raiders destroy her farm and kidnap her sister. Even as she tries to save her sister, Oddny is drawn closer and closer to one of the raiders. Gunnhild, who escaped to the north, learns that she has a connection with the heir apparent in Norway. As the two women find each other again, their bond and loyalty will be put to the test in ways they can’t imagine.

Those are the big fantasy books in July 2023 to keep an eye on. Let us know which have you mystified.