With so many eligible bachelors and bachelorettes in the town of Mistria, you might be wondering who’s worth romancing and who’s best left in the friendzone. Here are the best romances in Fields of Mistria ranked.

The Best Romances in Fields of Mistria Ranked

While Fields of Mistria is in early access (and will likely stay that way until the winter), there are still plenty of locals you can establish a budding relationship with, and not all of them are equal. I’ll be ranking those relationships from worst to best. And don’t worry, these judgements come spoiler-free!

10. Juniper

It physically pains me to put Juniper so low on this list, as she’s the baddie I intend to endgame with. But despite having easily the best fit in Mistria no matter the season, Juniper’s arc is painfully one note. She remains conniving, smug, and borderline villainous from heart one to heart four, and only really seems to gain the depth she desperately needs when you catch her speaking with Valen or Tabitha on Friday nights. In the company of these older women, she really shines, and I’ve found myself rooting for her to get with Valen despite the fact that I was standing right here with all of her favorite foods.

9. Adeline

Next up is our beautiful and organized Adeline. She was practically born with a quill in her hand and a spreadsheet loaded into her brain. And, well, that’s pretty much it. While she’s an absolute goddess at running a town and taking care of business, like Juniper, she struggles being anything more. And that includes your get-togethers. The reason she edges Juniper out is that, despite her shallow first arc, she still comes across as more human than Juniper. Her efforts to be a ray of sunshine for Mistria, while actively struggling to relax and enjoy the moment-to-moment, are very real.

8. Eiland

Like his sister, Eiland has one overarching trait: a love for all things historical. It’s the topic of every conversation, and it’s only ever broken up when he happens to be in proximity of sweets. And yet he manages to beat the other lovelorn locals on this list for one reason. His relationship scenes are kind of cool. Without getting into spoilers, this is the only arc that seems to relate to the overarching plot of Mistria and thus offers a more interesting romance arc than his sister. But he is a little flatter than his sister, writing-wise, so your mileage may vary between the two.

7. Celine

It’s almost painful to put the poster girl of Fields of Mistria so low, but romance doesn’t pull its punches. Celine, like the others on the list so far, suffers from one-dimension disorder. But at least her single dimension is pretty cute. Celine is obsessed with botany, and not just in a cute bouquet-making way. She actively propagates and researches them, and during her heart events, she’ll take you along on the journey.

While that doesn’t sound much better than the twins or even Juniper, Celine secures herself a higher spot because of the expressions of her sprite, which hint that she might have more personality than she lets on and that her sunny exterior might be just that—an exterior. When you tell her before the spring festival that you’ll do anything for her, she’s visibly flustered. And when you beat her at said festival, she congratulates you, but there’s a dark (but subtle) shadow on her smiling sprite, which gives her a little intrigue.

6. Valen

Valen was my runner up after Juniper when it came to potential brides, and I found myself initially very disappointed once I got to know her. She’s clinical, professional, and almost boring, which is a crime in any dating sim. When you visualize what she does at the end of the day, you’re likely thinking of her in a monochromatic room, a book on her lap, classical music in the background, and a glass of wine in her hand. She then likely goes to bed at 10pm on the dot. And yet! Her heart events reveal some much-needed nuance and an odd secret she’s dedicated to safeguarding. While I can’t give her points for personality, her heart events make me very eager to see what’s in store for us during the next update.

5. March

I know some people are absolutely seething at seeing March, undisputed fan favorite, so low. And I can see why. March is a character with depth. On the surface, he’s hostile, rude, and condescending. But as you get to know him and talk to the people around him, it becomes clear that he has a good heart, wants to see Mistria succeed, and has a competitive streak that’s as big as his undyed roots. In so many ways, he‘s the quintessential love interest in so many romance novels. And while people love thawing that icy exterior and slowly seeing him warm up, the arc falls a little flat for me for one reason: it shows us the goods too soon. In early access, we only have four hearts we can unlock with each romance interest. But by the time we get to the end of the four-star event, there’s nothing much to look forward to. The pacing is just a little off.

4. Ryis

Ryis is March but without the chip on his shoulder, and it’s only natural that he edges the blacksmith out. While he doesn’t make a big splashy entrance, Ryis is a cornerstone of Mistria despite being, like you, a new transplant to the town. And while his cheerful, laidback personality can make him easy to look over, his heart events reveal a multifaceted personality that’s essentially a mountain of green flags. If you want a slow-burn romance that’s so sweet it might give you a cavity, Ryis is undoubtedly the carpenter for you.

3. Balor

So, Balor is undoubtedly inspired by Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle fame. And that’ll likely put him on the top of many people’s lists. But unlike Howl, Balor doesn’t have the same romantic charm (or the insufferable tantrums over a bad dye job). What he does have is depth, a good heart, and a will-he-won’t he moment. Without peeling back too much on his scenes, Balor is ultimately a wandering merchant who wants to see Mistria succeed and subtly recruits you in his effort to do that. But he puts on a front to make it seem like he’s all about that cold, hard bottom line. He’s essentially a much more subtle, better written March, and that’s why he beats out the most beloved blacksmith. Also, he’s prettier, and that has to count for something.

2. Reina

Reina is Alena, but better by almost every metric. And I’m not just referring to the fact that she’s cuter. Reina, as the daughter of the inn, practically runs the show by keeping the kitchen flowing, ensuring supply lines for eggs and dairy, and even offering a detailed proposal on how to make the inn better. And like Alena, she’s passionate. But she’s passionate in a way that isn’t all-consuming. She makes time for the beach, for her friends, for her siblings. And if you happen to be romancing her, you. She’s less a character and more a fully fleshed-out person, and she handily secures number two on this list.

1. Hayden

Hayden is what we call marriage material. His personality is a little more subtle than others on the list, but as you speak to him and do his events, you’ll find that there’s much more to him than you might think. Despite having an air that’s almost lonely (perhaps it’s because his best friend is a chicken), he consistently invites friends from Mistria to his place for get-togethers and dinners, and if you happen to pop in during any non-event one, he’ll share whatever they’re eating with you. In idle conversation, he’ll reveal that he knows that Valen likes to fuss over him and contemplates stubbing his toe to give her something to help with. In conversations at the inn on Friday, he’ll mention wanting to cherish the early moments with his animals, and he reveals a little insecurity that he’s actively working to fix. This man is the definition of a good man. If he were real, packs of feral men and women would be fighting tooth and claw to move into his house to live that cottage core life.

Good job, Hayden; you’re the most eligible romance interest in Field of Mistria. Beyond us, of course.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now.

