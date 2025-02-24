The re-release of the first Sims games has stoked the excitement of players who experienced them in the past. However, there are times when you can add mods to the mix to have an even better – or crazier – experience. These are the best Sims 2 mods.

The Vibration Heart Bed

Image via Mod The Sims

This mod is from Ladysimplayer8 on Mod The Sims, and it does exactly what you think it might do if you’ve played The Sims 1. The vibrating heart bed is an iconic item from the first Sims, but it didn’t make an appearance in the next version. With this mod, you can bring it to The Sims 2, letting your Sims enjoy sleeping in a stylish bed. Unfortunately, it doesn’t actually vibrate, and it’s instead just designed in the image of the original bed.

A Village in One Lot

Image via Mod The Sims

Brought to you by Linnil on Mod The Sims, this mod puts the apartment function to good use. Instead of apartments that are in a traditional building or an attached housing style that you get with The Sims 2 DLCs, you have a small village. This gives you the feeling of space with separate houses, but then you also have what becomes a little community for your Sims, which makes it easy to keep that Social bar in the green.

Use Inaccessible Bed

Image via Mod The Sims

From Lamare on Mod the Sims, this mod fixes an insignificant yet frustrating feature in The Sims 2. If you have a bed placed by a wall or with an object that acts as a barrier to one side of the bed, your Sims refuse to get into that side of the bed. They act like it’s impossible. To address that, this mod uses pathing to force the Sims to their side of the bed, even if it’s blocked and they need to jump over the other side to reach it. Finally, your Sims will stop shouting at you that they can’t reach a bed that should be easily accessible.

Food Tooltips

Image via Mod The Sims

This is another mod from Lamare on Mod the Sims, and it gives you custom recipes along with information about food items. You get extra labels that let you know what a half-made meal was supposed to be made into, or what other Sims are eating if you didn’t see or tell them to make it. It’s not a huge change, but you get information. Then, you receive new recipes and labels on leftovers, too.

Cleaning Services Career

Image via Mod The Sims

One of the great mods from Szynszolina on Mod the Sims, this adds an entire career track to The Sims 2. You get a full 10 levels for the cleaning career, starting with garbage disposal and going up to cleaning company CEO. Of course, you can use cheats to increase your job level, but the real fun is in climbing the ranks yourself. You need to reach skill requirements just like any other career path to get promotions. When it comes to mods, ones that give you extra content to the extent of a career path tend to feel like a big addition to the game.

Cashier on Business Responsive

Image via Mod The Sims

This mod from jonasn on Mod the Sims makes the cashiers you hire in the Open for Business pack check if there are customers waiting at the check-out more often. There are some issues that are inherent to this expansion that simply never received fixes. These include employees’ tendencies to start a task and not realize that there are customers waiting for them until finishing that task. As a result, customers get upset. Additionally, this mod makes the employee react to circumstances around them faster and address them if needed. Overall, it makes hiring an employee for your Sim’s business a lot less frustrating.

Trailer Market

Image via Mod The Sims

This mod from vulcansixam on Mod the Sims gives you a community lot that’s perfect for Strangetown and includes a little bit of everything you need during an afternoon shopping trip. The lot includes an H&M store, a pet store, a cafe, bathrooms, a diner, a snack shack, and an outdoor area. Since managing needs can be tough during an outing, this lot is nice in that it includes ways for you to improve most needs while they’re there.

Wolfsbane Academy – An Occult University

Image via Mod The Sims

This is a mod from Darku Mage on Mod the Sims, and it’s a fun way to combine the university feature with supernatural elements in The Sims 2. You get a university that mostly accepts occult Sims, and most of the default Sims you find there are involved with the occult. The community lots that are included are the same as what you expect from other universities in-game, but the families you find here will make any occult Sim feel at home. If you want an eerie twist on higher education, this is the mod you need.

These are some of the best mods for The Sims 2, but they’re far from the only mods you can find. There’s no shortage of mods that let you add pre-made houses, like the Sims 4 gallery. However, with the re-release, you want to install mods and test them one at a time if you use The Sims 2 Legacy Collection. This lets you check which ones are compatible before you install multiple mods and need to figure out which ones aren’t working.

The Sims 2 is available now.

