Fans have long wanted to live out their Star Wars fantasies in Bethesda’s space epic, Starfield. Here are the best Star Wars mods for Starfield.

Recommended Videos

Turn Starfield Into Star Wars With These Mods

With the Creations update for Starfield, fans can easily add Star Wars mods to the game across Xbox and PC. While there are some available on Nexus Mods, this article focuses on the Creations available.

A Mod that Turns NPCs Into Star Wars Aliens

Screenshot by The Escapist

This first duo of mods adds many of Star Wars iconic alien races into Starfield. There is truly something so exciting and immersive about seeing aliens from the films roaming around in your Starfield save.

The first mod, simply called Star Wars Aliens, was created by Radiclown. This mod replaces many of the NPCs in Starfield with detailed character models of aliens, including Duros, Rhodians, Twi’lek and more.

Radiclown has also created a mod called Star Wars Alien Player. This allows players to create a custom character, based on several presets, of various races of aliens. The mod does require you to download the previous Star Wars Aliens Creation mod. With this mod, Star Wars fans can design custom characters to roleplay as some of the franchise’s most iconic alien species. Some of the alien heads will clip through certain helmets, but the mod’s developer is working on fixes for these issues.

Related: How to Buy Creation Credits in Starfield

A Mod That Adds Blasters and Star Wars Armor

Screenshot by The Escapist

Of course, the Star Wars immersion doesn’t stop there. Players also have the ability to wear several sets of armor, as well as wield iconic Star Wars blasters. By far the most inclusive is TheSniper9 Star Wars Armor Pack. This mod includes custom clothing and spacesuits based on characters Bo Katan, Din Djarin, and Jango Fett. The Clones have several divisions available, each with different color schemes.

There are also several specific outfits available for additional download. Fans seeking to dress like Jedi should check out Radiclown’s Ahsoka Outfit and Obi-Wan Robes. For the Scoundrels among us, Mr.Crozzbow has created mods which add outfits inspired by Leia and Lando Calrissian.

Mr.Crozzbow also has an incredible Weapons mod available. The Imperial Armaments mod replaces nine of the vanilla weapons with new skins that resemble weapons from the Star Wars universe. This mod also replaces the sounds with familiar sound effects. There are some issues with the mod, but Mr.Crozzbow is working on updates that are sure to make this Creation a must-have for Star Wars fans.

Related: Starfield’s Most Popular Infinite Money Glitch Is No More

Add Star Wars Factions Into Your Game

Screenshots by The Escapist

Last but not least are several of Starfield’s incredible Faction overhaul mods. Many of them come from TheSniper9, and require their Star Wars Armor Pack to work. This creator has an impressive trio of mods that overhaul factions. The Grand Army of the Republic, Mandalorian Clone Wars Era, and Shadow Collective mods replace the UC, Tracker Alliance, and Crimson Fleet, respectively. Make sure to load the Star Wars Armor Pack before this mod to ensure everything works. TheSniper9 also recommends starting a New Game when enabling the mod to make sure every NPC is properly replaced.

Starfield and Creations are available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy