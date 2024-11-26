‘The Biggest Sore Loser in Rap History’: Fans Mock Drake’s Wild Bot Conspiracy About Kendrick Lamar’s Hit

It was the rap beef that defined the summer. Kendrick Lamar and Drake went back and forth for months after the former claimed the latter wasn’t on his level. However, Drake is now on the offensive, and he’s taking things to court by claiming bots helped Kendrick find success.

A pre-action petition obtained by CNN reveals that Drake is taking aim at Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the music giant of artificially boosting Kendrick’s now-iconic diss track “Not Like Us.” Not only does Drake claim that UMG used bots to make the song appear more popular than it really was, but there are also accusations of payments made to Apple and independent radio entities to help promote the song.

Of course, UMG was quick to clap back, sending a statement to CNN that denied any wrongdoing. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns,” a spokesperson for UMG said. “No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

The courts will decide whether UMG is guilty of anything, but before that even happens, fans are already picking sides. Of course, it’s fair to say that Kendrick won the battle in 2024. While it was a tight race for a while, songs like “Not Like Us” and “Meet the Grahams” pushed the rapper over the edge. That makes Drake look like he’s just fishing for a way to hit back at Kendrick. Unfortunately, the legal route rarely helps a rapper with their credibility.

Drake: Loses a rap battle he asked for



Also Drake: pic.twitter.com/4ihbNhjbL9 — DJ (@kingdj_5297) November 25, 2024

Drake after listening to Not Like Us pic.twitter.com/GPuLZhmVKN — ZEEZ 🌚 (@Swaggzeez1) November 25, 2024

The bulk of the reactions are that Drake just has to get the last word in. However, there’s another layer, with many people claiming that Drake only knows about these shady practices because they’ve helped him in his career. Now, those accusations are unfounded, but it’s hard to close that door once it’s opened. There’s also the fact that taking things to court takes the beef out of Drake’s hands, which many see as cowardly.

Kendrick has yet to address the claims, and he’s unlikely to as UMG deals with the situation. However, if he is going to, he has the platform to do it. Kendrick will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025, and he’s already taken a shot at Drake in the lead-up to it.

In the video announcing the performance, Kendrick says, “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos,” making reference to the fact that Drake promised a second stage to this beef. In a way, Drake is a man of his word, but it’s just not how many thought it would play out. No matter what happens between now and then, though, Kendrick’s upcoming show will be a must-watch.

