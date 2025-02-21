The Bondsman Release Date and Cast in the Kevin Bacon Demon Hunting Series

Kevin Bacon takes on a television role like he’s never had before with the Prime Video original supernatural horror series The Bondsman, coming in 2025. Here’s when the release date is for The Bondsman, along with the upcoming show’s main cast.

The Bondsman is currently scheduled to debut on Prime Video on Thursday, April 3, and is slated to run for a total of eight episodes. Press materials surrounding the show describe The Bondsman as a limited series, so fans shouldn’t necessarily get their hopes up for a second season. It is currently unclear if Prime Video will release all eight episodes at once, like it had with its recent crime comedy The Sticky, or release them on a weekly basis like it does with The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The show is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television, a partnership that included The Sticky and the upcoming crime series Scarpetta. Bacon plays Hub Halloran, an undead bounty hunter who is allowed to return to Earth in exchange for tracking down demons who are hiding around the world after escaping from Hell. With a renewed opportunity to enjoy life on Earth, Hub reconnects with his estranged family, investigates why he was condemned to Hell, and gets a second chance at love and indulging his love of live music.

The Bondsman Cast

In addition to Kevin Bacon’s Hub Halloran, a hellish bounty hunter with a penchant for country music, The Bondsman boasts a supporting ensemble of impressive character actors. Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones) plays Maryanne, Hub’s ex-wife who shares his love and talent for country music. At the start of the series, Maryanne has since entered into a romantic relationship with Lucky, played by Damon Herriman (Mindhunter), a local country music club owner.

Rounding out the supporting cast is Beth Grant (The Mindy Project), playing Hub’s mother Kitty. Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) plays Cade, the teenage son of Hub and Maryanne. One of the most intriguing characters is Midge, played by Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black), a world-weary figure who holds a secret that is pivotal to Hub’s demonic return from the grave.

With Bacon playing a more action-oriented role and the prominence of live country music, The Bondsman is quickly shaping up to be a supernatural horror series unlike anything that’s been on television recently. And with Blumhouse one of the leading American horror studios, the show is set to blend hard-hitting action with demonic scares as it makes its grand debut this April. Bacon had worked in horror early in his career, in the original Friday the 13th and Tremors, and recently appeared in 2024’s Giallo horror movie MaXXXine. With The Bondsman, Bacon is sure to give another memorable horror performance, with his character in service to Hell itself.

And that’s The Bondman release date and cast.

